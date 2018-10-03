While the Right Is Banned, Prof Who Wants to Feed GOP to Swine Is Back

Inter-sectionalist feminist Professor Christine Fair was suspended for one day from Twitter and has lost her blue checkmark [Big Whoopee-Do]

It appears one of @CChristineFair‘s punishments for that tweet, beyond a one-day suspension, was loss of her blue-check mark. Compare then and now. This is the parental system now in place, supervised unilaterally by Silicon Valley execs, thanks to those who pleaded for this: pic.twitter.com/9f4LBoQT8y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 3, 2018

She fell short of the mark for a permanent ban. The crazy broad tweeted: “Look at thus [sic] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

Nothing to see here! Georgetown also backed her free speech and said they don’t agree.

Most Twitter users who responded support her free speech but others recognize the double standard in the banning of the right including people like James Woods and Thomas Wictor who were banned for political reasons. Listen to Mr. Wictor: Since her return, Fair has been trashing the right but it’s okay, she’s going after the half of the country @Jack and his team of censors hate. FAIR’S HATE SPEECH We do not want anyone censored unless they are a serious threat, but if the left wants to censor hate speech, what is this she’s posting? “CON-servatives” sounds like hate speech. Upside of the 1000+ misogynist, racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic emails and FB missives (not to mention Twitter rants)? The dick picks. Seroiusly. Racist woman-haters have excellent taste in dick picks! They are dick connoissuers. — (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) October 3, 2018 Absolutely. Unlike CON-servatives I don’t support predators who share my politics. You should try that moral consistency. https://t.co/rM81bBhQKS — (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) October 3, 2018