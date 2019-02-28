Whiney Acosta LIES! Says Trump Didn’t Call on US Press in Vietnam

CNN’s Jim Acosta whined about the President not calling on the U.S. press in Vietnam. “He was calling on reporters from Russian state media, Chinese state media, Sean Hannity from FOX,” Acosta said.

That was a lie. Trump called on reporters from ABC, Bloomberg, CBS, Fox News, NPR, New York Times, and The WashingtonPost.

What really must have burned the whiney Acosta is when the President called on Sean Hannity who isn’t a reporter.

Acosta asserted that Trump may have avoided White House press corps journalists in an effort to dodge questions about Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, who testified Wednesday on the Capitol Hill.

CNN’s Jim Acosta complains Trump didn’t call on U.S. press: “He was calling on reporters from Russian state media, Chinese state media, Sean Hannity from FOX” Trump called on reporters from ABC, Bloomberg, CBS, Fox News, NPR, NYT, WashPost Acosta is mad he did not get called on pic.twitter.com/bNm05ry3ZK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019

Acosta was very happy the President didn’t get a signed agreement with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. Peace is not important to CNN, damaging the President is what matters.

CNN’s Jim Acosta gloats over Trump not getting a deal: “It’s strike one in Singapore, he didn’t get a deal…Now, it’s strike two in Hanoi. …Humbled in D.C., humbled here in Hanoi, heading back to Washington empty-handed. … [this] is just much more difficult than reality TV” pic.twitter.com/BdwRfl1Tzs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019

Acosta was just angry the President gave a question to China, Russia, and Sean Hannity over him.

Trump calls on Fox News’ Sean Hannity for a question in North Korea pic.twitter.com/X59e2yQHyx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019

MSM IS TRYING TO UNDERMINE THE PRESIDENT

The Cohen hearing was likely an effort to undercut the President while he was trying to bring peace to the world. Today, many in the press are trying to undermine him again. CNN is the worst.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto, who is a former Obama official, compared the press conference in North Korea to the Helsinki press conference with Putin. That comparison is dishonest, they are not even remotely the same.

As liberal independent reporter Michael Tracey said, it’s a disgrace that Democrats upstaged [and undercut] the President’s summit with Kim Jong-un.

It’s only been “upstaged” because you and other journalists are saying it’s been upstaged. Koreans overwhelmingly want an end to the Korean War and a cessation of nuclear brinksmanship. They do not care about Michael Cohen’s taxi medallion business https://t.co/Gvbs9IxM96 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 28, 2019

American journalists trying to sabotage the Hanoi summit with totally unrelated Michael Cohen nonsense are just despicable. They are effectively imposing their own little parochial fixations on the millions of Koreans who want this peace process to succeed. Really, shame on you — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 28, 2019

The media is now rejoicing over the failed summit. CNN, the Democrat media, is claiming the summit was an effort to distract.