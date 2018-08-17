Whiney Colin Kaepernick Was Offered a Football Contract So There’s No Collusion

John Elway is serving as Denver’s president of football operations and general manager. He was asked by reporters if he might give Kaepernick a chance as the team searches for a new backup quarterback, but Elway rejected the notion, ESPN reported.

Reporters asked Thursday if Kaepernick was a “viable option”.

Elway responded, “You know what, and I said this a while ago: Colin had his chance to be here. We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it. As I said in my deposition … he’s had his chance to be here. He passed it.”

“Colin had his chance to be here. We offered him a contract.” John Elway when asked about Keapernick as a viable option if they look for a veteran backup QB on the open market. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 16, 2018

THERE IS NO COLLUSION

In a deposition he gave in May for Kaepernick’s lawyers, Elway told them he offered the contract to Kaepernick. Kaepernick was present at the deposition.

The lawyers are pursuing a collusion case on Kaepernick’s behalf against the owners for allegedly blacklisting him. How is it collusion when he was offered a contract? This is a frivolous suit that should be thrown out.

Elway said he met with Kaepernick twice in 2016 but couldn’t work anything out.

He told reporters, “You know what, and I said this a while ago: Colin had his chance to be here. We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it. As I said in my deposition … he’s had his chance to be here. He passed it.”

Elway on Kaepernick as an option for a vet backup QB spot: “Colin had his chance here. We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it. So, As I said it in my deposition, I don’t know if i’ll be legally able to say this, but he’s had his chance to be here. He passed it” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 16, 2018

It’s not surprising that a Marxist would lie and try to make money off a fake collusion case.