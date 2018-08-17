Whiney John Brennan Revoked the Security Clearances of Benghazi Heroes

Dozens of former CIA officials signed a letter in defense of John Brennan. It seems all of the elite at the top of the pecking order keep their security clearance so they can get lucrative jobs as private contractors. It’s a perk they awarded themselves. The grunts don’t keep it. How is this good for national security?

That being said, some are standing up for the President.

Kris “Tanto” Paronto, a former Army Ranger and private security contractor who was part of the CIA team that fought back during the 2012 Benghazi terror attack, leveled Brennan for putting politics before men in the field.

“He is lucky the security clearance is all he is getting away with,” Paronto told Fox News in an interview on Friday in response to Brennan’s incessant whining about his being taken away.

Responding a day earlier to Brennan’s tweet that his “principles are worth far more than clearances,” Paronto also tweeted:

“My principles are greater than clearances too John, especially when you and the @CIA kool-aid drinkers punishes us for not going along with the Benghazi cover-up story in order to protect you, @HillaryClinton’s & @BarackObama’s failures. You put your politics before us.”

My principles are greater than clearances too John, especially when you and the @CIA kool-aid drinkers punished us for not going along with the Benghazi cover-up story in order to protect you, @HillaryClinton ‘s & @BarackObama ‘s failures. You put your politics before us. https://t.co/qWFWujKthL — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 16, 2018

BRENNAN REMOVED PARONTO’S CLEARANCES WITHOUT GIVING A REASON

Paronto said he never shared intel but his security clearance was removed by Brennan. Brennan never told him why.

He blasted Brennan for the way the heroes of Benghazi were treated upon return.

“We come back from being on the ground to be treated as a second-class citizen. You come back and you’re called a liar,” Paronto told Fox News. “Brennan came in and there was no talk of ‘hey, good job guys,’ not that you look for it, but instead, it was ‘don’t say anything guys, we don’t want the truth to get out.’”

He didn’t let up on Twitter.

..Or caught lying to congress OR caught spying on Pres. candidates OR caught using their positions to influence US elections OR caught fabricating stories about attacks on US personnel in Libya OR providing weapons to ISIS backed militias in Syria ..should I go on @JohnBrennan ? https://t.co/Vk6ui6SmR7 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 17, 2018

There were many who stuck up for Brennan, even though he’s a liar and a leaker, but some didn’t.

RETIRED GENERAL SAYS REVOKING THE COMMUNIST’S SECURITY CLEARANCE WAS THE RIGHT MOVE

Retired Army Brigadier General Anthony Tata says revoking Communist John Brennan’s security clearance was the right move by President Trump.

SENATOR RAND PAUL APPLAUDED THE PRESIDENT

Senator Rand Paul applauded the President for his decision.

Paul advocated for the removal of Brennan’s clearance in July, accusing the former CIA director of “monetizing” his access to the top-secret material.

I applaud President Trump for his revoking of John Brennan’s security clearance. I urged the President to do this. Read more here: https://t.co/SAQNTJ1UAn — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 15, 2018

He sang the President’s praises this week. “I applaud President Trump for his revoking of John Brennan’s security clearance, he wrote in a statement, adding that he urged the President to do this.” Paul added that Brennan “participated in a shredding of constitutional rights, lied to Congress, and has been monetizing and making partisan political use of his clearance since his departure.”

Is John Brennan monetizing his security clearance? Is John Brennan making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with his attacks on @realDonaldTrump ? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018