Whistleblower Reports CFPB Faked Documents to Fine Lenders Millions

Whistleblower, Cassandra Jackson, reported that the [Elizabeth Warren] Consumer Financial Protection Bureau falsified documents to fine payday lenders. The CFPB is Elizabeth Warren’s, Pocahontas’ creation. It’s a government within a government and operates outside the elected government and the Constitution.

She detailed the accusations in a letter, adding that there was “widespread racism and gender discrimination.”

Jackson said her superiors at the CFPB asked her to falsify documents during her investigation into a Texas-based payday lending company, Ace Cash Express, free beacon reported.

“During the course of this examination, I was asked to change, remove, and otherwise falsify documents connected with this examination,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she was asked to remove document evidence proving Ace Cash Express was complying with CFPB rules and to write a report including findings she knew to be “false and fabricated.”

“I was specifically told to cite Ace Cash Express for a violation for which I had verified the company was in compliance and to state that Ace Cash Express did not provide, and that the CFPB did not receive, documents that would have satisfied the CFPB’s guidelines, despite having received that information from Ace Cash Express,” Jackson said.

She refused, she said, and was retaliated against. Her superiors then did it themselves. The company was forced to pay out $10 million in fines and repayments.

Ms. Jackson said it was an “incredibly hostile environment”.

Along with a U.S. Consumer Coalition, she is asking for an investigation.

But…but…how can that be? It’s Elizabeth Warren’s rogue baby with no oversight and an unlimited budget. How could anything possible go wrong?