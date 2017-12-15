Whistleblowers Say NSA Is Using Foreign Surveillance Program to Spy on Americans

Sara Carter reported that whistleblowers claim the controversial NSA surveillance program used to monitor foreigners was also being used by the FBI as ‘backdoor’ to gain warrantless access to American communications, according to numerous former U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials with knowledge of the program.

“The program can be misused by anyone with access to it,” a former intelligence agent told reporter Carter.

“There needs to be an extensive investigation of all the Americans connected to President Trump and the campaign who were unmasked in connection with the 2016 election,” the intelligence agent added.

This report comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions is attempting to renew the Bush-era controversial section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Section 702 allows the NSA to monitor foreign communications but American’s are often ‘incidentally’ swept into the surveillance. In those cases, Americans are either communicating with the foreign target, have spoken to someone who’s part of the chain of calls associated with the original target or their names have been swept up in conversations where two foreigners are speaking about them.

Rosenstein was questioned about 702 by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-VA, during Wednesday’s hearing but he said we need it to tip off law enforcement to possible terror threats.

But Goodlatte interrupted Rosenstein, saying the American public would “expect their civil liberties to be protected.”

William Binney, former NSA employee and whistleblower. said, “The debate over 702 is a charade because behind the scenes they’re collecting everything on every American that they possibly can.”

Binney added, "There really is no need for the FISA Section 702 program because they have direct access to those databases and can target U.S. citizens directly."

Jeff Sessions has complained that the FBI couldn’t encrypt messages on phones and computers. Not everyone believes that’s true.