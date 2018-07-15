White House Comes Back at CNN Over Acosta’s Bad Behavior

During a press conference with President Trump and Theresa May this past week, CNN reporter Jim Acosta interrupted — as he always does. The President refused his question as a result, commenting that he doesn’t call on fake news.

Due to Acosta’s behavior, the White House will give the network a time-out. They canceled a CNN interview with John Bolton. White House Spokesperson Sarah Sanders tweeted that after the disrespectful behavior, they have decided to “reprioritize the TV appearances for administration officials.”

Actually a @CNN reporter disrespected @POTUS & PM May during their press conf. Instead of rewarding bad behavior, we decided to reprioritize the TV appearances for administration officials. https://t.co/58LaJH6WaD — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 14, 2018

THE STORY

CNN ‘reporter’ Jim Acosta called out, interrupting, trying to ask President Trump a question over others who had their hands raised. The President responded: “CNN is fake news, I don’t take questions from CNN.” He then called on John Roberts of Fox News, saying “let’s go to a real network”.

Acosta murmured, “Well we are a real network too, sir.” It’s true, they are a real fake news network.

“CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN. John Roberts of Fox. Let’s go to a real network,” @POTUS says while calling on reporters at joint press conference with PM May https://t.co/dGF3e8qZ1N pic.twitter.com/uywN5TdXsR — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2018