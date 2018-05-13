WH Leaker Leaks About Sarah Sanders Criticizing Them for Leaking

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday was described as angry and emotional with her staff for leaking a very unfortunate off-handed remark by Kelly Sadler, a top White House aide.

John McCain’s criticism of the nominee for CIA director was being discussed when Sadler said, “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway.”

McCain has been very unplesant and negative about anything Trump. Perhaps Ms. Sadler was exasperated about him or the person she was debating with. McCain had no problem voting for the nominee, Gina Haspel’s boss, for the same reasons he didn’t want Ms. Haspel.

Of course the remark was over the line, but what was far worse was the leak and the leaker. The leak was either meant to hurt Sadler or the President and it did both. It also hurt the McCain family unnecessarily. It isn’t Sadler who should be fired, as Meghan McCain has insisted, it’s the leaker.

It’s time that people started sitting for routine lie detector tests. No matter what the environment, no one has any business working in an organization and being disloyal. Just quit!

The nasty leaking staff didn’t stop there. They have no conscience apparently. S/he or they leaked about Sarah Sanders anger and frustration over the leak:

At yesterday’s meeting of the White House communications team — in the wake of a leak from the prior meeting of a callous remark about John McCain’s brain cancer — a visibly upset and furious Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told the group: “I am sure this conversation is going to leak, too. And that’s just disgusting,” according to a source in the room.

ABC News reported that Mrs. Sanders called Sadler’s remark “unacceptable” but she was more upset about the leak than the comment itself.

THE EVIL LEAKERS

How do these staffers have honest debate when they know whatever they say will be leaked by some dishonest or vindictive broker?

The leak took away coverage from the NoKo good news. Whoever leaked it is a lowlife, truly.

Sadler apparently apologized to Meghan McCain but “it didn’t go well.” Meghan McCain wants her fired and is now wondering why Sadler didn’t apologize publicly as she promised. Cindy McCain also tweeted her disdain since it hurt the family.

The leaker is guilty of hurting the family. The remark was never meant to go beyond the meeting room. That’s not to justify it but we all say things confidentially that we would never want repeated.

It gave the left-wing tale tellers at Axios an opportunity to badmouth the White House, Axios reporters only pasttime it seems.

Several leakers spoke to Axios about why they all leak.

One comment make at the SneakPeek post on Axios: Otherwise,” the official [a leaker] added, “you have to realize that working here is kind of like being in a never-ending ‘Mexican Standoff.’ Everyone has guns (leaks) pointed at each other and it’s only a matter of time before someone shoots. There’s rarely a peaceful conclusion so you might as well shoot first.”

That was only one of the negative comments the website was able to spew thanks to the disgruntled employee he spoke with.

How brave some people are when they operate in secret.

The person(s) who leaked should resign immediately. Why take a paycheck from someone you are constantly trying to hurt? It’s immoral and there is no excuse.

Get the lie detectors out!