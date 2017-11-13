White House Might Put Sessions Back Into His Former Seat, Swamp Critters Plot

Trump White House officials are considering replacing Jeff Sessions with Judge Roy Moore, installing the Attorney General back to his former Senate seat.

New York Times reports that two different White House officials – anonymous – would approve if Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama immediately appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to his former seat in Alabama “when it becomes vacant again.”

“Mr. Sessions remains highly popular among Alabama Republicans, but his relationship with President Trump has waned since he recused himself from the investigation of the role that Russia played in last year’s campaign,” the Times reported.

It’s unclear how the seat would become vacant, but it would be a win for Republicans.

According to Axios, the Republican establishment might replace Moore with Luther Strange which would turn the seat over to the liberal Democrat Doug Jones in the end. Jones is actually a Progressive.

The RINO hacks are also considering delaying the Senate race or blocking Moore if he wins since it’s too late to remove him from the ballot.

On Monday afternoon, NRSC chairman Cory Gardner released a statement saying, “I believe the individuals speaking out against Roy Moore spoke with courage and truth, proving he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office.”

How in the world does he know that? Did I miss the trial?