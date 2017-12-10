White House Responds to Lindsey Vonn’s Disgraceful Comments

American ski champion Lindsey Vonn told CNN last week that she will represent the American people, but not President Donald Trump, when she competes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

By disrespecting the President, she might as well have said she holds the same disdain for everyone who supports him.

Vonn also said she wouldn’t go to the White House if invited. What kind of attitude and what kind of comments are those for someone to make who is representing the United States abroad? What does that say to foreigners?

A Rolling Stone reporter asked Vonn how she felt about representing the President and the country.

Her response: “Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president. I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony. I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

She dissed the 63 million who voted for Trump and the nation before the world.

Vonn was also asked if she would accept an invitation to visit the White House if she won a medal in Pyeongchang, to which she swiftly responded: “Absolutely not. No. But I have to win to be invited. No, actually I think every U.S. team member is invited – so no I won’t go.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded this week. “Frankly those who do not want to represent our country says a lot more about their character than it does the president’s. The president is very proud to represent this country. He’s very proud to be an American.”

Much of the country won't be supporting her this Olympics.