White professor rips ‘little Caucasian a—holes’ in white privilege rant

James Livingston is a history professor at Rutgers University. Apparently he dabbles on the side in racist rants against his fellow white folk. A livid Livingston takes special aim at youngsters. He posted on Facebook, one restaurant was, “overrun with little Caucasian a–holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do. “Slide around the floor, you little s–thead, sing loudly, you unlikely moron. Do what you want, nobody here is gonna restrict your right to be white.”

The inarticulate prof concluded his expletive fest with an unapologetic “F–k these people. Yeah I know it’s about access to my dinner. F–k you too.”

