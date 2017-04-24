White Supremacists and Anarcho-Communists Engage in Dangerous Violence in Berkeley

What happens when white supremacists and Antifa get into a fight?
As to be expected, unbridled violence ensues that the police stand around and watch for the most part. All of these people need to be arrested. This is not a good way to express political beliefs.
The white supremacist in the photo above, Damigo, is punching a female member of Antifa during a riot in Berkeley.
The white supremacist – an actual white supremacist – named Nathan Damigo runs a group called EVROPA that claims they “are a generation of awakened Europeans who have discovered that we are part of the great peoples.”
They call themselves alt-right and because they support Trump, they give Trump an undeserved bad name. They have nothing to do with Ann Coulter or Milo Yiannopoulos or any of the other people Antifa has prevented from speaking at Berkeley.
The 30-year old Damigo is a student at CSU Stanislaus.
The woman in the photo is known as Venus Morales, Emily Rose Marshall, Emily Rose Nauert and Rosealma.
According to a website called alt-right.com, she is a member of a group called FEMEN – female nude marchers. She models and has done some nude modeling for Modalanarchy. She has also reportedly done some porn on ATKHairy. We have not verified this.
Her Facebook likes include Marxist Internet Archive Users Discussion Group, Unique dreadbeads and Vegan Cyber Army, the Daily Caller reported.
Another video of the Berkeley fringe-group rumble shows Rosealma — her face covered with a bandana — tossing M-80 fireworks at far-right protesters, according to The Modesto Bee.
The punch from Damigo produced some bruising and a tiny scratch on Rosealma’s nose. She was, according to Snopes, carrying a bottle she was using as a weapon.
Snopes found a video, which you can see below, in which someone who appears to be Rosealma is interviewed starting at the 3:30 mark, and this appears to have happened shortly before the scuffle took place with Damigo. She is still wearing the red and black mask. The interview asks whether she condones the use of explosives, and she says, “The revolution isn’t f***in’ easy,” she says. “I mean I got kneed in the face, pepper-sprayed in the eye, and some guy tried hitting my head against a rock and he was wearing a f***ing Make America Great Again hat.”
The videographer speaking in the next clip is Tim Pool. He’s very reliable.
In this next video, Damigo is part of a Trump supporting group that ends up chasing Antifa down the street.
Violence is not the best way to express political belief, true but it is the left who started using violence, and they are more audacious every week.
Appeasement does not work with violent people, it only emboldens them.
The violent left leaves not much choices to the right.
The right could be the good guy and refuse to fight and let the left win, what good would that do?
Who wants to live in a world where thugs decide how you are going to live your life?
I’d prefer there would be none of that violence, but the left has gone too far.
It is kind of like if North Korea starts shooting missiles at South Korea or Japan, once they start shooting appeasement is beyond useless. The only thing that could stop them is shooting bigger missiles.
Sorry but human nature being what it is, the only thing that stops bullies and thugs is when someone bigger stronger gives them a taste of their own violence and kicks their read end so hard the bully/thug snaps out of his stupid mental state.
The right has played nice for decades, the right worries about being fair, and being moral, and being nice and look where it got us; it only made the bullies/thugs of the left more audacious.
Are we all going to hide in our houses and suppress our opinions because we are afraid the left bullies may hurt us?
This is getting worse everyday.
I hate violence, but I also know at times it is the only solution.
And if the police refuses to stop the leftists bullies/thugs, then someone has to stop them.
The left started it, they made their bed now they will have to lie in it.
The relationship between left and right is a very dysfunctional one, where one side is the cruel abuser always demanding more ( the left obviously ) and the other side ( the right ) is the abused victim who feels guilty for daring complaining and who keeps trying to appease its abuser, and who keeps making concessions in hope this will please the abuser.
This is pathetic, the right is like the very submissive battered wife who believes if she cooks a better meal, wears sexier clothes, if she can please her abuser he will finally stop beating her up.
this is ridiculous. The right is being abused, and has been for decades ( the main stream media is an active participant so evil words escape me )
there is nothing left to do but to fight back.