White ‘Suspect’ in Murder of Jazmine Barnes Is Still Getting Death Threats

The family of a man whose photo went viral on social media as a possible suspect in the murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes is telling everyone to “back off.”

Hailey Cantrell says despite the arrests of two suspects in the murder case, as recently as Monday, there have been threatening comments on her Facebook page regarding her uncle, Robert Cantrell.

“I hear, ‘Someone is going to rape, torture and murder the women and children in your family,” Hailey read from one comment.

THE SHERIFF AND FAKE BLACK CELEBRITY SHAUN KING PUSHED THE FALSE NARRATIVE AND ENDANGERED THIS MAN

The man was misidentified and fake black man Shaun King pushed the false narrative that a white supremacist killed the little girl. King continued to push the idea of a white supremacist, Mr. Cantrell, being responsible for the murder even after he knew it was probably two black men.

Shaun King and Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez received a tip Sunday, January 3, that led to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. Despite the fact that the suspect is Black, both continued to push the theory it was a white suspect.

King wrote Sunday on Instagram that he received the tip on Jan. 3 that a 20-year-old black man named Eric Black Jr. and another man had shot Barnes. Gonzalez admitted he received the tip from King.

King continued to circulate the sketch above and Gonzalez retweeted photos of the misidentified man throughout the week.

Gonzalez retweeted two days after the tip:

King has since deleted this, but he tweeted it after he received the tip:

What more can you tell me about Robert Cantrell?

He was arrested in Houston hours after Jazmine was murdered on another violent crime spree.

We’ve had 20 people call or email us and say he is a racist, violent asshole and always has been.

Just tell me everything you know. pic.twitter.com/7p1XAku1cd

— Shaun King (@shaunking) January 4, 2019

Celebrity sketch artist Lois Gibson drew the sketch of the white suspect and it looked like the one she drew of the man who Stormy Daniels said threatened her in 2011 (r).