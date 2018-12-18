WHOA! Steele was hired to help Hillary Clinton challenge election results

Christopher Steele, the Trump hating former British spy, was the author of the fake ‘dossier’. The document has been used to promote the Russia-Trump probe and spy on the Trump campaign before and after the election. Steele is a critical player in the witch hunt, and now we have some unbelievable news about his role.

As it happens, he was hired before the election by Hillary’s lawyers to contest the 2016 election.

The Washington Times reported last Wednesday that “he was hired by a Democratic law firm in preparation for Hillary Clinton challenging the results of the 2016 presidential election.”

He said the law firm Perkins Coie wanted to be in a position to contest the results based on evidence he unearthed on the Trump campaign conspiring with Moscow on election interference.

This information came out in a sealed August 2nd declaration in a defamation lawsuit brought by three Russian bankers in London. The trio’s American attorneys filed his answers last Tuesday in a libel lawsuit in Washington against the investigative firm Fusion GPS, which handled the former British intelligence officer.

Steele wrote: “Fusion’s immediate client was law firm Perkins Coie. It engaged Fusion to obtain information necessary for Perkins Coie LLP to provide legal advice on the potential impact of Russian involvement on the legal validity of the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential election.”

“Based on that advice, parties such as the Democratic National Committee and HFACC Inc. (also known as ‘Hillary for America’) could consider steps they would be legally entitled to take to challenge the validity of the outcome of that election.”

