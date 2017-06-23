“Whole Time” Schumer Said Trump Was “Under Investigation”, He knew He Wasn’t

“The FBI was not investigating Present Trump in the Russia probe. The media was wrong, the Democrats were wrong, the wild speculation and conspiracy theories ended up harming our country. They played right into Russia’s hands,” Senator Grassley (R-IA) said Thursday.

The media scoffed at what was in the letter enunciating the reasons for firing Mr. Comey, but it was the truth.

Now the public finally knows what others already knew. If there is any doubt as to why Comey was fired, this should end it. Comey’s refusal to let the public know Trump was not part of any probe was only one problem.

The other problem is that Democrats lied even when they knew the truth.

Chuck Schumer and other Democrats lied, while knowing the truth

Jim Comey told Grassley and his Democratic co-chair, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), that Trump was not under investigation. That’s one leak that never came out oddly.

It wasn’t only Grassley and Feinstein who knew.

Comey also told other Congressional members including the Gang of Eight, which included Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Despite knowing the facts, Democrats continued to push the fiction, Grassley pointed out.

Even after knowing that Trump wasn’t under investigation, the despicable Chuck Schumer continued to lie in public and say that Trump was under investigation. He even said Trump should not pick a Supreme Court nominee “while he was under investigation.”

Comey knew it wasn’t true but would not tell the truth

“The whole time he [Comey] knew it wasn’t true.”

Grassley urged Comey to be transparent, but Comey wouldn’t take his advice.

As a result of Comey’s actions, “media hysteria and baseless political tactics filled the vacuum left by Mr. Comey’s failure to inform the public, to be transparent, to be accountable,” Grassley said. None of this “fiasco had to happen if Comey had been transparent with the public as I urged him to be.”

Grassley is concerned the media and Comey are doing the same thing to get Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Mr. Comey and the media might be doing the same thing to Attorney General Sessions.”

The lying has been the core of the liberals and the media attack plan against Trump so they can impeach him.

It was all possible because James Comey refused to be truthful and Democrats continued to lie.