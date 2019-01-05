Whomp Whomp! Elizabeth Warren Picks a Fight with Trey Gowdy, Bad Move

For some strange reason, kooky Socialist, faux Capitalist, Elizabeth Warren picked a fight with Trey Gowdy who is no longer in Congress. She accused him of retiring to get a “fat lobbyist paycheck” and then added, “that should be illegal.”

The woman is a nut, obsessed with attacks on the opposition but armed with few facts. Trey Gowdy is going back to his old law firm to serve as a defense attorney. Too bad she knows nothing and makes no effort to correct that.

.@TGowdySC foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn’t enjoy it. Now it’s clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. That should be illegal. https://t.co/mxnxaufvgU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2019

Gowdy responded: “Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced,” he said. He was referencing her failed ‘down-to-earth’ phony live stream during which she asked her husband to get her a beer.

We would like to add she might have smoked something. That will be the next video. She’ll smoke a bong live to show what a woke, youthful person she is. Maybe she’ll go for the firewater.

.@ewarren I’m not lobbying. Not now. Or ever. Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced. Don’t mind your criticisms. Just be more sensitive to facts. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 4, 2019

In case you haven’t heard, she hired Barack Obama’s high-powered digital campaign strategist Joe Rospars. Crazy Horse is going for it. She wants to be President and destroy the economy with her far-left hatred of capitalism and her profound love of high taxes.