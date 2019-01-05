Whomp Whomp! Elizabeth Warren Picks a Fight with Trey Gowdy, Bad Move

For some strange reason, kooky Socialist, faux Capitalist, Elizabeth Warren picked a fight with Trey Gowdy who is no longer in Congress. She accused him of retiring to get a “fat lobbyist paycheck” and then added, “that should be illegal.”
The woman is a nut, obsessed with attacks on the opposition but armed with few facts. Trey Gowdy is going back to his old law firm to serve as a defense attorney. Too bad she knows nothing and makes no effort to correct that.
.@TGowdySC foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn’t enjoy it. Now it’s clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. That should be illegal. https://t.co/mxnxaufvgU
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2019
Gowdy responded: “Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced,” he said. He was referencing her failed ‘down-to-earth’ phony live stream during which she asked her husband to get her a beer.
We would like to add she might have smoked something. That will be the next video. She’ll smoke a bong live to show what a woke, youthful person she is. Maybe she’ll go for the firewater.
.@ewarren I’m not lobbying. Not now. Or ever. Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced. Don’t mind your criticisms. Just be more sensitive to facts.
— Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 4, 2019
In case you haven’t heard, she hired Barack Obama’s high-powered digital campaign strategist Joe Rospars. Crazy Horse is going for it. She wants to be President and destroy the economy with her far-left hatred of capitalism and her profound love of high taxes.
Believe it or not–I saw a photo of her recently with her mouth closed.
Laughing so hard it hurts! Now that’s funny! I don’t care anybody says; that’s funny!
She thinks America is ready for outright Socialistic taxation which will send people into poverty.
Why? Are people so stupid that they are not happy with an opponent leaving but that they have to shoot them in the back on their way out?