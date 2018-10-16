Whoopi Says Women Have Sex with “Ugly-A$$” Men to Get an Oscar

Radar Online exclusively reported that Whoopi Goldberg had her own take on the #MeToo movement during a talk in Leeds, England on Saturday.

She said women were having sex with “ugly-a$$” men so they can get ahead.

The 62-year old potty mouth stated something many will agree with.

“It’s like if some guy said to me we’re gonna have a meeting up in my hotel room… you don’t f***ing go – you don’t go.

“And if you do, cop to it. Say, ‘That’s right I went up there and had sex with that ugly-ass man so I could get an Oscar and a Tony.’

“Am I talking about myself? No. We have to teach young women better,” she said.

She’s lucky because no men are going after her.

Then she pulled her “white men” attack

Oscar winner Whoopi also blasted men for “coming after” women who had used the #MeToo movement to reveal sexual attacks.

As usual, she made it about race.

“Apparently American white men are angry… ’cause they’re top of the food chain, they can get anything they f***ing want but it’s not enough – so they’re coming after women.

“Women are saying, ‘Are you kidding me?’ You can’t put this genie back in the bottle’. Women are not taking any bulls**t.

A lot of the accusations against some of these Hollywood men are questionable, even against sleazy Harvey Weinstein. One of the women accusing him said she was raped by him twice. After the first alleged rape, she let him into her apartment when he came knocking and she said he raped her again. It’s hard to get one’s head around her letting him in the second time.

It makes you wonder how many of these allegations are the result of women feeling remorse after the fact.

Hollywood’s casting couch is infamous.

The #MeToo movement was a good idea but with allegations being made without evidence and men being torched over it, it’s lost its luster. Look what they did to Justice Kavanaugh. The sympathy is moving towards the men as false or seemingly false accusations take center stage.