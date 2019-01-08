Whoopi Slams Socialist O-Cortez for “P**ping” on Dems’ Achievements

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t enamored with the newest Socialist wench in the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The View host said newbie Cortez needs to “sit still for a minute and learn the job” before she starts “pooping” on what others have done.

Whoopi pulled out her advanced seven-letter vocabulary word — pooping — to describe her feelings on the issue.

The panel of she-wolves on The View were discussing Alexandria’s appearance on ’60 Minutes’.

“Listen, let me just say this about Ocasio-Cortez. She just got in on Thursday. She was sworn in,” Goldberg shared. “And she’s very opinionated, which we like. We like opinionated women.”

Opinionated is fine, but she finds Cortez unnecessarily critical.

“There are a whole bunch of people in the Democratic Party who have been busting their asses to make sure that women get what they need, people get what they need, children get what they need.”

Leftist Whoopi Goldberg on Ocasio-Cortez: “Sit still for a minute and learn the job…before you start pooping on people and what they’ve done, you got to do something” pic.twitter.com/xJT354Yu7j — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 7, 2019

AOC WAS PICKING FIGHTS AGAIN TODAY

Alexandria Cortez, or AOC, as she likes to refer to herself, is turning off people on both sides of the aisle.

With all the positive press she gets, despite her many failings and dopey remarks, she went on a Twitter spree complaining about criticisms of her. She had several complaints with those who questioned her facts.

“And whenever I make a mistake, I say, “OK, this was clumsy.” and then I restate what my point was. But it’s— it’s not the same thing as— as the President lying about immigrants. It’s not the same thing, at all.” – the next sentence Cover the quote in context, thanks. https://t.co/e5zHw4uHaw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2019

She’s a NIGHTMARE!

Cortez was upset in hindsight that on Sunday Anderson Cooper, who handled her like a China doll, questioned her factual errors, referencing a Washington Post fact-check of her huge misstatements.

On Monday, she went after The Washington Post for calling her whoppers, ‘whoppers,’ which she claims were just ‘confusing.’

AOC also battled with Politifact, which is as left as she is. She wanted to know why the fact-checkers aren’t fact-checking Sarah Sanders as much they do her.

Linking to a climate change article on the far-left magazine, Salon, she tweeted: Facts are facts, America. We should care about getting things right. Yet standards of who gets fact-checked, how often + why are unclear. This is where false equivalency+bias creeps in, allowing climate deniers to be put on par w/scientists, for example.

She is the least knowledgeable know-it-all in Congress with no regard for the opinions or knowledge of others. Her grandiose claims and constant fights on Twitter are obnoxious. The 29-year-old child-like Socialist has a rabid desire to break down all of our systems of government, replacing them with radical policies that will economically destroy the United States.

At least she’s alienating people in both parties. Republicans won’t be so lonely.

Here’s more of The View: