Who’s Julie Swetnick? 60 of Kavanaugh’s Former Classmates Would Like to Know

Julie Swetnick is the last throes of the Democrat effort to derail the Kavanaugh confirmation. George Soros has spent at least $5 million on the Stop Kavanaugh movement. He has contributed to the stop Kavanaugh organization, Demand Justice, co-founded by Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton’s former aide, and Sen. Feinstein’s former aide, Paige Herwig.

Her accusation is preposterous on the face of it.

Swetnick doesn’t accuse Brett Kavanaugh of doing anything to harm her. She is accusing Kavanaugh or drugging high school girls to set them up for gang rapes.

Even though these rapes were going on, she went to at least ten of these parties.

The age difference between Kavanaugh and Swetnick is interesting, as John Hinderaker notes at the Powerlineblog. He writes: Swetnick graduated from high school in 1980, Kavanaugh in 1983. She had to place her purported gang rape in “approximately 1982” in order to coincide with Kavanaugh’s high school years. If she had placed it when she herself was in high school, Kavanaugh would have been around 14 years old. So she claims to have been a college student attending high school parties.

We should mention that there is a new complaint from some anonymous person. Certainly, the Senate has to take that seriously too.

According to NBC News, an ‘anonymous complaint sent to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado [alleged] Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman he socialized with in the Washington, D.C., area in 1998 while he was inebriated.’

WHO IS JULIE SWETNICK?

Ms. Julie Swetnick, 55, is an IT professional, and she is the third accuser in the Brett Kavanaugh case. How she ended up with porn lawyer Michael Avenatti is unclear.

Swetnick claims to have a security clearance with the IRS despite having recently had a $40,000 judgement against her for unpaid taxes. She settled a $40,303 IRS judgement on March 23 of this year, according to a public records search. Maryland court records show a $62,821 tax lien filed against her on Oct. 2, 2015.

Swetnick has also been involved in civil cases in Maryland and Oregon.

Daily Caller reported that in November 2000, she was sued by Webtrends, a web company in Portland that Swetnick worked for from December 1999 through August 2000. The lawsuit was initiated right after she left the company. A resume posted online shows that she did work for Webtrends before the lawsuit. It is probably her.

Concerning the same lawsuit, Heavy reports that a search of the Oregon Judicial Department’s online records reveals that Webtrends Corporation filed a lawsuit against a woman named Julie Swetnick in 2000. It was a civil defamation and fraud suit, according to court records.

Judge James R. Ellis ultimately dismissed the case with prejudice.

Here’s a screenshot of the search results.

Ms. Swetnick filed a personal injury lawsuit against the Washington, D.C. Metro in September 1994. The outcome of that case is also unclear.f

WHO THE HELL IS JULIE SWETNICK?

Judge Kavanaugh said he doesn’t even know who she is and 60 of his former classmates want to know who the hell she is too

In a new letter signed by 60 classmates of Brett Kavanaugh they say they have literally never even met a woman named Julie Swetnick (Avenatti’s client) pic.twitter.com/FJKqSppFT6 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 26, 2018