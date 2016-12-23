Why Aren’t We Hearing About This “Horrific”, “Indescribable” Crime?

The crimes were so horrific that even a longtime prosecutor choked on his words when he recalled what happened to the two victims.

The torture that two young college students at the University of Rochester – football players – went through was “almost indescribable” according to the prosecutor. The two men were lured to what they thought was a party by a woman flirting with one of the men on Facebook. He asked if he could bring a friend to the party and she agreed.

When they got to the destination, the lights went dark and the men were grabbed, kidnapped and bound. Then for the next 40 hours, they were subjected to sexual and physical torture the prosecutor had trouble describing.

One of the students described the ordeal from the witness stand in November. He and his friend were beaten with pipes and bats, threatened with guns, and even cut with a chainsaw, he said, and recounted how the attackers sliced the skin between his toes with a knife and pliers, according to TWC News. At one point he was shot in his other leg and later had to undergo surgery. He told the court the defendants doused them in flammable liquid and threatened to light them on fire. He said the defendants also stole thousands of dollars from his bank accounts after forcing him to give up his passwords and identification numbers.

“The torture consists of something you would see in a movie, but it’s not a movie because this is real life,” he said, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

These freaks were drug dealers who mistakenly thought the one young man was involved in a robbery of drugs. The other student was a victim of happenstance.

The prosecutor said it was a miracle they survived.

They were rescued by SWAT when a roommate reported one of the boys missing. Police tracked down one of two women who flirted with one of the victims.

“Something particularly horrible like this,” Schwartz told the Chicago Tribune, “sometimes it’s worse than homicide. The torture that went on is almost indescribable.”

“Worse than homicide” — can you even imagine what was done to these two 21-year olds?

Four people convicted in connection with the attack were sentenced in New York Supreme Court, among them the man who orchestrated the students’ abduction and torture.

Lydell Strickland, 27, was sentenced to 155 years to life in prison after being found guilty of more than two dozen charges, including kidnapping, assault, gang assault and sexual abuse, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

The freak was smiling and not at all repentant. His crimes were straight out of a Quentin Tarantino movie.

“I was trying to think if there were any redeeming qualities that you had,” Justice Alex Renzi told him, “and I couldn’t come up with any.”

“How can someone do this to another human being?” he added.

Three others were convicted of kidnapping and weapons charges. One, David Alcaraz-Ubiles, received a 15-year sentence on top of another 15-year sentence for a related crime.

Inalia Rolldan and Ruth Lora, the women who lured the men to the house, were sentenced to seven years each following their convictions on kidnapping and weapons charges. They did not participate in the torture.

Five other defendants have pleaded guilty to various roles in the attack. In November, four of them received sentences ranging from 13 to 35 years in prison, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

“They were drinking and having a good time while there were people dying in the other room,” one victim testified. “At this point, my body was broken down and I didn’t know how much longer I could go on.”

Neither of the victims appeared in court during the sentencing.

Why should people like this ever be let our of prison?

There were others who were in and out of the house and did nothing to help them. Police were only able to track down nine.

Obama said drug dealing isn’t a violent crime. Fortunately Obama can’t pardon them before he leaves office.