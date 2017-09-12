Why Is a Happy Cow Headlining This Article?

This is an article you might want to read.

We put a cow on the front for a very good reason.

The following is an article the left-wing censors have banned. They’ve reduced the exposure, labeled it as spam to make people fearful of reading it, and sent it into the outer-reaches of the Internet-verse so it’s hard to find. There is a reason for that. Perhaps you can read it and figure out why it’s been buried on the Internet.

Since the censors are trying so hard to block it, we thought we’d try republishing it with an innocuous title and a picture that has nothing to do with he article.

Here’s the story:

Since Bill O’Reilly has been on his own Internet show, he’s been less concerned about being fair and balanced and has been more concerned about being clear and very honest. Off and on, he has talked about the dark future the United States faces if the Progressives win this culture war.

Monday, he said he believes New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a communist [no kidding].

O’Reilly discussed the committee de Blasio formed to study the tearing down of the historical statues in New York City. The deBlasio committee includes every left wing loon he could dig up [The co-chairs are hard-left Ford Foundation President Darren Walker and the hard-left commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Tom Finkelpearl, Communist Harry Belafonte, an anthropologist from the American Mohawk people, a historian of Chinese-American people, and others – all loons].

“New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has established a panel that will assess whether or not historical monuments should be torn down. “I believe that de Blasio is a communist,” Bill declared, “based on observing the man for 20 years. So he appoints this panel that has every left-wing loon in town. Grant’s Tomb? It will be gone. Washington? Bye-bye.”

Bill said our culture and history will be erased and rewritten with leftist heroes.

He continued, “Things are now so bad that Los Angeles has banned Columbus Day and replaced it with ‘Indigenous People’s Day.’ Do the leftists have any idea what the indigenous people did to each other before the Europeans showed up. There was savage warfare and cannibalism, they made Columbus look like Mother Teresa. These morons in Los Angeles don’t know anything about what happened.”

Just as a point of interest, deBlasio honeymooned in communist Cuba when it was illegal. He’s very, very far left and he will be re-elected.

As an aside, the Sentinel is linking to an interview with the commie during which he proved he’s a literal communist. Read deBlasio’s interview and his argument against private property on this link.

