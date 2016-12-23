Why Media Was Mum as Trump Helped Black Working Class Voters

About a month ago, Donald Trump made a big splash when he and Vice President Elect, Mike Pence put together a deal that kept roughly 800 Carrier air conditioning jobs in Indiana. The story was all over print and electronic media.

Virtually every aspect of the deal was reviewed, discussed, debated, and critiqued; except for the racial component. How is it a media that can find race in stories where there seems to be none, could find none in a feel good piece of news where 50% of the jobs saved were held by blacks?

This scenario had all the elements of a wonderful Christmas tale. Here we had, after all the talk of minority income inequality, hundreds of hard working black Americans keeping their good paying jobs in time to enjoy the holiday season. The narrative was so uplifting it pretty much wrote itself.

As it’s turned out it would have had to write itself because so many of those generally race obsessed reporters couldn’t seem to “find their words”. Nor, apparently could they produce any enlightening images, that in this case, would have been worth more than 1,000 words . It fell to the New York Times, of all places, to very matter-of-factly report the 50% figure, in rather hushed, almost dark tones.

Why such a low keyed approach? Because if there was wide coverage of blue collar African Americans thanking Donald Trump for helping keep them at Carrier, it would likely hurt the Democrat Party. Worse still for Dems, would be some prideful, rejuvenated employee saying he/she was surprised Trump kept his word, and although they hadn’t voted for him this time, considering him in 4 years was a real possibility.

Those living in their ideologically driven liberal media world may not know a whole lot, but they do know that their political soul-mates, currently hanging on by a thread, will not survive the loss of many more black voters. Hillary only got 88% of this demographic, and that was after Michele and Barack Obama made powerful personal appeals to “do it for his legacy”. That was also after a year of relentless attacks painting The Donald as a racist, and supporter of the KKK. Dems never had a bigger target to brand a bigot, and a more complicit media to help them, yet Trump’s percentage of the minority vote was higher than Mitt Romney’s.

Mr. Trump’s bluntness initially shocked and upset onlookers. He told urban African Americans, Democrats had broken their promises for decades and he’ll work very hard to bring good paying jobs back to their cities. He was mocked by elitists for saying, “Give me a chance. What the hell do you have you got to lose?”. Critics found it “unsophisticated” and “demeaning”. The good people at Carrier would have a very different take, but you’d never know it, because this inspirational, story with a happy racial ending was basically buried.

Why? It’s simple. Biased “reporters” fully understand a loss of the reliable black voting bloc would be the death knell of today’s Democrat Party. Spreading stories of African Americans enjoying good cheer courtesy of Donald Trump would not be tolerated in November/December 2016, and likely will be ignored whenever possible in the future. The way Trump’s going, that ignoring business may prove awfully tough.