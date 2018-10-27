Why the Caravan Must Be Stopped at the Border

The invasion by the caravan is a direct hit on our rule of law and our sovereignty. The border patrol can’t handle these numbers which is why they are trying to get Mexico to help.

DEMOCRAT SENATOR WANTS THIS INVESTIGATED

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner (D) on Friday questioned the timing of the Honduran migrant caravan swelling to somewhere between 7,000 to 14,000 immediately before the 2018 midterms.

Speaking on CNN’s “New Day,” Warner told co-anchor John Berman that he was asking the intelligence community to probe the caravan’s timing and discover which groups could possibly be benefiting from news of the caravan’s unprecedented size ahead of contentious U.S. elections.

What the hay are we doing? We can’t accommodate thousands of communists or would-be communists and their useful people coming in continuously.

Illegal crossings spiked again in October. We’re inviting communist in.

TROOPS ON THE BORDER

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis signed off on the request for help from the Department of Homeland Security and authorized the military staff to work out details such as the size, composition and estimated cost of the deployments, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

About 800 U.S. troops are heading for the border but they can’t do what we need them to do because of the Posse Comitatus Act. They can only help with administration. The law was passed in 1878 under President Hayes because Lincoln had overstepped the constitution during the Civil War by declaring martial law. He formed his own military courts after suspending Habeas Corpus.

Currently, there are 2100 National Guard on the border. They can police.

THEY PLAN TO INVADE, TURN DOWN MEXICO’S OFFER

CBS News reports that thousands of Central American migrants (invaders) — most of the invading people — turned down Mexico’s offer of benefits, jobs, medical attention, shelter, and schooling. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto it as the “You are at home” plan. Only about 1700 applied.

Griff Jenkins of Fox News is traveling with the caravan mob and he had spoken to one traveler who said he wanted a job but he turned down Mexico’s offer. Jenkins asked him why and he said because he wants to come into the U.S. illegally.

THE COMMUNISTS OF VENEZUELA

Vice President Mike Pence warns that he has proof that outside leftist/communist groups funded by Venezuela are behind the caravan mob.

“What the president of Honduras told me is that the caravan was organized by leftist organizations, political activists within Honduras, and he said it was being funded by outside groups, and even from Venezuela,” Pence told Fox News in an interview late Friday in Yuma, Arizona. “So the American people, I think, see through this – they understand this is not a spontaneous caravan of vulnerable people.”

WE NEED THE WALL, WALLS WORK

The increase is causing difficulty at every stage for the Department of Homeland Security, including at the border processing facilities, for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention and at shelters for unaccompanied minors, as well as at Greyhound stations in South Texas, where many migrants are released and travel around the US, said a senior DHS official.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen unveiled a border wall project we must build. As she said, “walls work.”

“Walls work, it’s not my opinion,” Nielsen said at the ceremony. “It’s not a tagline. It’s not a political statement. It’s a fact.”

The 30-foot, 2 1/2 mile long wall was built over eight months in Calexico, California.

“Looking at this, I would not attempt to climb it,” Nielsen said.

“This is the wall system we are requesting Congress to fund,” she later added.

Americans might have to march on. Washington and demand the wall.

The far-left made the U.S. borders about hate, racism, xenophobia, and nativism. Unfortunately, mainstream Democrats have bought into that and they no longer want borders. They protect lawbreakers from foreign lands in their sanctuary cities.

Once we fully buy into these open borders, we are no longer a country. It leaves us open to invasion by the evil forces throughout the world that the USA has fought against.

People who support the caravan mob nearing our border should think of them as Russians marching to our borders. These people are invading. Parents have sent children alone with these vicious cartels. Some have been rescued from sex traffickers. How many have not been?

Some of the women in the caravan told reporter Sara Carter they were lied to and that is why they joined. The caravan mob is at least 80 percent young men.

This is an effort by communist nations [excuse me, Democratic Socialist nations] like Venezuela who are trying to mess with us.

And despite what the MSM is doing to shield George Soros from criticism, he is a hardcore leftist who has been messing with Central America for decades.

We must go back to the rule of law and we must not give up our sovereignty to become just another lawless third world country.

