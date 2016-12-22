Why the Leftists Are Going Wild Over Trump’s Victory

In one shot, Donald Trump knocked out the legacy of Barack Obama, the media and the Democrat Party. Just when all hope was lost, the entire corrupt, Marxist wave is heading for extinction. That is why the left is going insane.

Donald Trump is putting at the head of the Obama’s out of control agencies people who want to abolish or whittle down the size of the agencies they will lead. Obamacare is about to be repealed, Dodd-Frank will be shredded, taxes will be cut and the estate tax will be obliterated. Americans will be allowed to refer to radical Islamic terrorism and ISIS will get to meet Mad Dog Mattis.

Regulations are about to meet the shredder and global warming hoaxes will be buried under the wheels of fossil fuels making the US energy independent.

The borders will close and the massive influx of unvetted foreigners will stop. GITMO will be filled back up and we will once again get intel from captured terrorists. Environmental concerns won’t keep our military from hitting ISIS. Police will once again be treated with respect.

We will see jobs.

Donald Trump doesn’t need the media. He just tweets or Facebooks. The media will no longer be exalted under a President Trump.

The Democrat Party is destroying themselves and their aging leaders are a sign of their dying spirit. They’ve moved so far-left that they only stand for failed Socialist values put into effect by Barack Obama. They’ve lost the presidency, Congress and a record number of state houses. If they lose one more, Republicans can start amending the Constitution.

Newt Gingrich said the majority of President Obama’s legacy will soon be wiped out by the Trump administration.

After he was shown a clip of Obama’s recent NPR interview where he advised Trump to go through Congress to pass policies rather than rely on executive powers because, in his words, “it’s harder to undo.”

Gingrich commented by saying, “What you’re watching is a man who realizes all of a sudden that like 90 percent of his legacy’s gonna disappear because he didn’t do the hard work of passing legislation. He didn’t reach out to work with the other side which, by the way, is also a warning to Trump…”

Gingrich then said, “Starting the opening day when Trump begins to repeal all these executive orders, it’s gonna be like one of those balloons that deflates…and down to a core to 10 or 15 percent of what he originally did. The rest is all gonna disappear within a year.”

During a speech he gave in October, Trump, stated, in fact, that one of his first 100-day priorities as president would be to “…cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama.”