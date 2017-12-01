Why the White House Wants to End Chain Migration

Between 2005 and 2015 the U.S. permanently resettled roughly 9.3 million new immigrants on the basis of family ties. The immigrants are unskilled and taking jobs from minority groups who would otherwise benefit from these jobs.

The foreigners are admitted only based on family ties without any ties to how they can improve the country.

That’s more than 70 percent of all new immigration in that period, the White house said, adding it is also the primary driver of low-skilled workers’ entry into the U.S.

As the President said Democrats just want the voters and they don’t care where the hell they came from.

“These numbers are explosive. They show that American immigration skews almost entirely towards family-based admissions,” said a White House official who briefed Fox News on the data.

Mexico is at the top of the list with 1.7 million admissions, India and the Philippines each have more than 600,000, and Iran has more than 80,000.

Do we really want our country to be based on Mexico’s culture or Iran’s or whatever? It’s too many people with too little time to assimilate. They’re all coming with statist nations and that’s another problem.

