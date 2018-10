Wisconsin Democrat Tony Evers wants to reduce the prison population by 50 percent. To do that, he needs to put 50 percent of the population on the street or never imprison them at all.

NTK News Network posted this new Republican ad to let people know what Evers wants to do. It was created by The Republican Governors Association (RGA). Evers is running against Scott Walker for governor.

God help Wisconsin if Evers gets in. He’s a loon.