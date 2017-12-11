Wife of Demoted Top DoJ Official Bruce Ohr Worked for Anti-Trump Dossier Firm

Fox News is reporting that that the wife of the recently demoted DoJ official Bruce Ohr worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election. He was a top official working on the elite 4th floor.

Investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year.

It’s not known if she worked on the dossier but her file is full of Russia-related stories.

The DNC-Hillary Clinton funded dossier was opposition research acquired directly from the Kremlin agents. It has been used to launch and further the Russia-Trump collusion investigation.

Ohr has been in touch with Fusion since 2006. He also met with Fusion co-founder Glenn Simpson during and after the election campaign about the dossier.

The Department of Justice has provided no public explanation for Ohr’s demotion. Officials inside the Department have told Fox News his wearing of two hats was “unusual,” but also confirm Ohr had withheld his contacts with the Fusion GPS men from colleagues at the DOJ.

Ohr is an alleged Russia expert. The dossier has been widely debunked or unproven.

