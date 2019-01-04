Will the USA Fall to Totalitarianism? Bill Talks with Dennis Prager

Dennis Prager and Bill O’Reilly discussed the problem of leftists assuming power, on his podcast Thursday evening at BillOReilly.com.

Prager made the point that leftists are not liberals, they are totalitarians. They destroy everything they touch, and after leftists obliterate or transform a target, they offer nothing to take its place.

Both agreed the United States might fall. The leftists have control over the media, the arts, entertainment, and education.

The following is an excerpt. It was a very interesting discussion, and alarming.

All you have to do is look at the lunatics running the Democratic Party. How do we survive with a corrupt media, a party that has bought into the far-left, and indoctrination everywhere you turn with no counterbalance?

the idea that walls don’t work and it’s immoral is absurd. The immorality is inherent in what the invaders are doing.

Pelosi claims Trump’s wall is not a wall between Mexico and the U.S.: “It’s a wall between reality and his supporters” Pelosi says Democrats don't want the wall because it’s an “immorality between countries,” and it has “nothing to do with politics” “We’re not doing a wall!” pic.twitter.com/LycixGTAPu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2019