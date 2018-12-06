Winning! Trump to Wipe Out Obama Rule to Destroy Coal Plants

President Trump is about to wipe out another unnecessary and suffocating Obama rule [law] meant to destroy the coal industry.

According to Reuters, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will make an “energy policy announcement” at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) on Thursday. Andrew Wheeler, EPA’s acting administrator, will speak alongside Harry Alford, president of the National Black Chamber of Commerce, a long-time opponent of former President Barack Obama’s limits on carbon emissions.

The EPA is expected to propose allowing new coal plants to emit up to 1,900 pounds (862 kg) of carbon dioxide per megawatt-hour of electricity, according to a New York Times report citing unnamed sources.

In other words, they will be reasonable.

THE OBAMA RULE WAS MEANT TO QUICKLY DESTROY COAL PLANTS

In 2013, EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy officially proposed the first-ever regulations limiting future power plants’ greenhouse gas emissions including standards that required coal-burning plants to capture about 40% of their carbon dioxide emissions.

One rule made it nearly impossible to open a new plant. Another rule was aimed at closing down most or all of the thousands of existing power plants.

McCarthy falsely stated that new technology would permit coal-fired plants to open up and stay open. In fact, the new technology was unusable and still is. More than 140 coal-fired plants announced that they were shutting down.

The emerging technology McCarthy was talking about is so expensive and so inadequate that it effectively bans the building of coal plants.

OBAMA WAS NATIONALIZING A PORTION OF OUR ENERGY SECTOR

Obama was essentially nationalizing much of our energy sector by abusing the power of his agencies.

The Obama rule was destroying the coal industry as intended. The former president was regulating coal out of existence.

The rule redefined the Clean Air Act in ways the original sponsors never intended.