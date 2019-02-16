Without Knowing a Thing, Chelsea Clinton Blames Guns for Aurora Killings

During a horrendous shooting at a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois, five people were murdered, including the killer, and five police officers were shot after rushing in to stop the shooter. Others were wounded.

The police rushed despite the imminent danger to save others.

An employee being fired shot his colleagues. Police have identified the suspected shooter as 45-year-old Gary Martin, an employee of the firm whom they said was killed after exchanging gunfire with officers inside the 29,000-square-foot plant.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said Friday evening that authorities were currently “unsure of the motive of this act of violence.”

The Chicago Sun Times reported that the mother of the alleged gunman said her son had been laid off two weeks ago and was “stressed out” before the shooting.

CHELSEA CLINTON BLAMES THE WEAPON, NOT THE KILLER

Chelsea Clinton doesn’t know anything, but she is blaming the weapon the killer chose for the deaths and injuries, not the killer.

She tweeted: “Incandescent fury for the lawmakers in Washington and various state capitals who have done nothing to prevent mass shootings. It’s never too early to talk about gun violence prevention – it’s always too late.”

How poetic and inane. She is obviously blaming Republicans and legal gun owners for this crime.

These anti-gun people are clueless. Illinois has very strict gun laws. The shooter could as easily run them over, stabbed them, bombed the place. She is a fool.

If someone ran her over, would she blame the car?

Thoughts & prayers for Aurora. Holding all affected in my heart.

