Witness Says House Democrats’ IT Tech Was a Pakistani Spy

Daily Caller reporter Luke Rosiak is investigating the case of the family of Pakistani IT techs working for the Democrat House members. One of those techs was Imran Awan, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s IT tech. He also worked on almost all Democrat House member computers. One key witness says Imran was a spy who gave their classified data to Pakistani intelligence.

Imran and his family had access to the computers of most of the Democrat House members and had a lust for money by all accounts. He accessed unauthorized classified data, transferring it from the congressional computers to an outside server.

Imran Awan saw to it that his unqualified family members also got high-paying no-show jobs in the congressional offices of Democrat members.

Imran was arrested last year for bank fraud as he attempted to flee the country. His wife already left and was in Pakistan.

Nothing much has been done and there appears to be no FBI probe, at least not one of any import.

The Spy

Luke Rosiak has been in contact with Imran’s father’s ex-business partner, Rashid Minhas, who alleges that the data was transferred to Pakistani government intelligence. For those who might not realize it, these House Democrats had access to all confidential data at the highest levels of security.

Imran bragged that he had the power to change the U.S. president.

Asked how he knew this, Minhas said that on one occasion in 2008 when a “USB [was] given to Rehman Malik by Imran’s father, my brother Abdul Razzaq was with his father.”

“After Imran’s father deliver (sic) USB to Rehman Malik, four Pakistani [government intelligence] agents were with his father 24-hour on duty to protect him,” he said. Minhas did not say what was on the USB.

Imran’s father traveled with a motorcade of officials.

The Awans were never vetted.

The Daily Caller traveled to Pakistan for the story.There is much more at Daily Caller.

Democrats Will Not Investigate or Reform

Democrats are now blocking any reform.

There is a concern that Imran was blackmailing congressional members which would explain their refusal to do a single thing about this.

This took place when Democrats were trying to deflect from Hillary’s disregard for national security. At the same time, they were trying to pin a collusion/obstruction charge on President Trump.

At the end of this article, you can watch a video of Wasserman-Schultz more-or-less threatening the Capitol Hill police chief for not returning her lost and suspect laptop.

TWEETS ADDRESSING THE ISSUE

Ex-partner of House IT aides said they were giving USBs of data to Pakistani intelligence. We traveled there & 100% confirmed that: *Imran Awan travels with an armed motorcade of Pakistani agents

*He routinely brags about mysterious political powerhttps://t.co/b7WbhvUjsX — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 20, 2018

Awan biz partner says they gave USB to Pakistani intelligence, said they could ‘change the US president’ “Imran Awan said to me directly these words: ‘See how I control White House on my fingertip’.”https://t.co/b7WbhvUjsX — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 20, 2018

What other candidates were spied on??? Couldnt have been just TRUMP, he wasnt expected to even win. Kinda convenient that AFTER DJT clinches enough delegates for nomination FUSION & CROWDSTRIKE (both working with Perkins Coie, paid by DNC/HRC) spring into action. pic.twitter.com/doOK7OUuYR — ɭ๏ɭค💋 (@DropTha_Mic25) February 5, 2018

WASSERMAN SCHULTZ IT AIDE IMRAN AWAN FAMILY HANDED OFF USB OF DATA TO PAKISTANI SPY CHIEF, PARTNER SAYS https://t.co/b7WbhvCI4n — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 19, 2018

McCabe’s FBI didn’t even interview basic witnesses after House IG found Imran Awan made ‘unauthorized access’ *Close associate said he gave data to Pakistan

*They failed to discover backdoor account linked to Andre Carson

*$100k from Iraqi gov officialhttps://t.co/b7WbhvUjsX — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 19, 2018

McCabe’s FBI didn’t even interview basic witnesses after House IG found Imran Awan made ‘unauthorized access’ *Close associate said he gave data to Pakistan

*They failed to discover backdoor account linked to Andre Carson

*$100k from Iraqi gov officialhttps://t.co/b7WbhvUjsX — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 19, 2018

Two months after the ban, Police found Imran was in the building & left a laptop with username RepDWS in a phone booth w/ a note reading “attorney client privilege,” according to a police report. Wasserman Schultz hired a lawyer to block prosecutors from looking at the computer — Beersaint (@USMC_Razorback) April 19, 2018

– Kept job for DWS months after banned from congressional computer systems and under criminal investigation

– stacked congressional payroll with family members: $4 million to family in six years

– allegedly abused female relatives who told police he treated them like slaves — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 19, 2018

– secretly took a $100,000 loan from an Iraqi political figure with ties to Hezbollah

– Used political influence in Pakistan to protect his father, who was accused of fraud in the country and had shady business relationships — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 19, 2018

Unvetted House IT aide with access to “the keys to the kingdom” in terms of congressional data:

– funneled congressional data to secret server

– traveled around Pakistan with armed guards

– had car dealerships in the US that experts say resembled money laundering operations — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 19, 2018

🚨.@wajidasyed reported from Pakistan: numerous sources there confirmed Imran Awan has an armed motorcade of gov agents and brags about mysterious political power And an ex-business partner of the Awans says they gave a USB of data to Pakistani official.https://t.co/b7WbhvUjsX — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 19, 2018

Wasserman-Schultz threatening the police chief: