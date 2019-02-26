Woman Who Assaulted Man in MAGA Hat Is Going to Be Deported

A woman on Cape Cod named Rosiane Santos assaulted a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The man with the hat, 23-year-old Bryton Turner of Mashpee, was so annoyed with the woman’s antics that he pulled out his phone and started recording her.

The incident occurred last Friday at the “Casa Vallarta” Mexican restaurant in Falmouth.

Watch:

Rosiane Santos, 41, of Falmouth was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery.

As it happens, she is an illegal alien from Brazil. She is in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. That’s justice!

A woman accused of attacking a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Cape Cod Mexican restaurant is now in ICE custody. The department said she was in the country illegally. https://t.co/9zUNsP4sjt (Photo Credit: Bryton Tuner) pic.twitter.com/IBO1yxxkkm — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) February 26, 2019