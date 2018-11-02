Woman Who Said Justice Kavanaugh Raped Her Admits She Lied

You might have noticed Justice Kavanaugh’s accusers have disappeared, just like the accusers of Herman Cain. One — Blasey Ford — stands to make $840,000 from GoFundMe.

One of Kavanaugh’s accusers– the anonymous woman who accused Kavanaugh of raping her in the back of a car “several times”– has admitted that she made the entire thing up. The leftist activist had sent the accusation to Sen. Kamala Harris’s office because she was angry.

BREAKING: This is quite a read. Woman who claimed Justice Kavanaugh raped her now admits they’ve never even met. She’s been referred to DOJ/FBI for investigation and could soon be in serious legal trouble. https://t.co/QhFXt9yhRn — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 2, 2018

So much for having to believe the woman, oh, wait, I believe her now.

Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton who is decades older than the Justice lives in Kentucky and never even met him. She is a left-wing activist who said her accusations were false, a tactic, a ploy.

She said she “just wanted to get attention”.