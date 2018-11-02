Woman Who Said Justice Kavanaugh Raped Her Admits She Lied

You might have noticed Justice Kavanaugh’s accusers have disappeared, just like the accusers of Herman Cain. One — Blasey Ford — stands to make $840,000 from GoFundMe.
One of Kavanaugh’s accusers– the anonymous woman who accused Kavanaugh of raping her in the back of a car “several times”– has admitted that she made the entire thing up. The leftist activist had sent the accusation to Sen. Kamala Harris’s office because she was angry.
BREAKING: This is quite a read. Woman who claimed Justice Kavanaugh raped her now admits they’ve never even met. She’s been referred to DOJ/FBI for investigation and could soon be in serious legal trouble. https://t.co/QhFXt9yhRn
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 2, 2018
So much for having to believe the woman, oh, wait, I believe her now.
Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton who is decades older than the Justice lives in Kentucky and never even met him. She is a left-wing activist who said her accusations were false, a tactic, a ploy.
She said she “just wanted to get attention”.
This one did not have the support of the Left the other one Ford making a million, who also lied.
People forget, David Brock, radical left wing activist and founder of Media Matters, put a “hit” out on Trump in the spring of 2016… billboards and all.
He offered MILLIONS to women willing to step out an accuse along with a several million dollar slush fund for legal fees for those women willing to, “compose.”
Would anybody doubt that same deal was at play for Kavanaugh? I don.t.
They either use sexual abuse or racism. Dirty tricks -they just want to win at all costs.
They are the “left”, the “dark side”, the “evil that stalks the earth”…ignorance and lies are their domain…and they will twist your words into lies and obfuscate the truth. The mainstream fake media and their “handlers” have achieved their goal…chaos…Will we ever be able to unravel their deceitfulness before Armageddon overtakes us???