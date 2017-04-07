You Won’t Believe Where ICE Arrestees Are Coming From

A press release from ICE gives details of who is actually being arrested and where they come from. It’s fairly shocking. This covers only a four-day period in a small area around the nation’s capital.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested 82 individuals from 26 different countries during a five-day operation focused in Virginia and the District of Columbia that ran from March 26 to 30.

Of that number 68 had criminal convictions for horrendous crimes including armed robbery, larceny and drug dealing. The other 14 included two MS-13, the extremely vicious El Salvadorian gang.

The rest had warrants from foreign countries, some had overstayed their, there was a human rights violator, and some had outstanding warrants for removal.

One of the people arrested was a 50-year-old citizen and national of Somalia in Falls Church, Virginia. He was a second lieutenant in command of the Somalian National Security Service, an organization known for human rights abuses, rape, torture and extrajudicial killings. He also has a felony drug conviction.

Another was a 40-year-old citizen and national of Trinidad and Tobago in Norfolk, Virginia. He has felony drug distribution and firearm possession convictions.

Some were already deported, many were thieves and drug dealers or distributors.

One 57-year old woman has felony convictions for grand larceny and inflicting corporal injury to spouse.

“ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement operations focused on criminal aliens,” said ERO Washington Field Office Director Yvonne Evans. “This week’s operation successfully removed immigration violators with a variety of criminal convictions ranging from driving under the influence to grand larceny from our communities.”

The people arrested come from: Algeria, Bolivia, China, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Iran, Jamaica, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Peru, Philippines, Somalia, South Korea, Sudan, Trinidad, Vietnam and Sierra Leone.

This is who is coming here unimpeded and who the mayors of sanctuary cities and towns want to protect.

President Trump addressed it in his Weekly Address. He calls it a border crisis.

