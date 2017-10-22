Woody Allen’s New Movie Has a 15-Year Old Teen-44-Year Old Victim-Man Sex Scene

According to the script, the older man “makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model,” Page Six reports.

“Makes a fool of himself”? It’s the ambitious kids fault?

Page Six reported: In scenes just filmed, a character played by Rebecca Hall accuses 44-year-old actor Jude Law’s character of having sex with a 15-year-old “concubine.” In the scene, the so-called concubine — played by Elle Fanning (19 in real life) — acknowledges her relationship with Law’s much-older character, but then protests that she is 21 years old. After a discussion about his infidelity, Fanning’s character then asks Law, “Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?”

It’s really ill-timed with the Weinstein scandal and Woody expressing sadness over Harvey’s plight [which he later walked back].

Last week, Woody said about Harvey that it was “tragic for the poor women that were involved” and “sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up”. He also warned against starting a “witch hunt atmosphere” in Hollywood, where “every guy in an ­office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.”

After a firestorm with arrows turned away from Harvey and towards him, Woody said we all should have realized he meant Harvey was a “sad, sick man”. Sounds like BS.

Woody’s son Ronan Farrow is the journalist who wrote the New Yorker magazine exposé of Harvey. As an aside, you will be happy to know that Harvey has already been cured after only a week of therapy and 30 years of abusing women. It’s a real success story.