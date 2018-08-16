WordPress.com Shuts Down Fellowship of the Minds With NO Warning for Supposedly Violating ‘Terms of Service’ – Who’s Next?

(The Olive) I learned this morning that Fellowship of the Minds has been shut down by WordPress.com without warning for allegedly violating their “terms of service”. This writer is not at all surprised as FOTM goes against the grain questioning and exposing the dark side, meaning the progressive Democratic liberal bias that is so prevalent in the U.S. media.

First, we heard that Alex Jones was banned by Apple, YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and a whole bunch of other platforms. Then this morning I learned WordPress.com shut down Fellowship of the Minds, a very popular blog.

Then this afternoon I read a story about investigative journalist Laura Loomer being banned by Facebook. It looks like she is back on, but Facebook did remove the video of the Congress woman-to-be assaulting Laura. (At least temporarily)

It is quite clear here that the Leftist purge of non-conforming free thinkers is underway. Anyone who opposes the leftist mantra is a target.

Laura Loomer was asking a Congressional candidate a question and said future Congresswoman ripped Laura’s phone right out of her hand. Physical assault by the Left is allowed, but a reporter questioning them is not. Sound like a dictatorship to you? Or how about a communist-run government?

Laura Loomer cannot post a video of herself being accosted by a soon-to-be Congresswoman no less – because that violates Facebook community standards, but nasty, vicious, and evil comments on her page are within Facebook’s community standards – after all Laura is a conservative and it’s open season on conservatives. Take a look:

Folks this is liberal privilege run amok and then some. If you are a liberal and therefore are automatically entitled to liberal privilege – you can:

Make vicious threats against President Trump and his family and get away with it

Pose with Trump’s severed head and call it a comedy

Protest the National Anthem, our flag, and our great military

Use social media to post extremely vulgar messages about Trump

Get in a Fox News contributor’s face and throw her off the set of The View

This is merely the tip of the iceberg, but I’m sure you get the idea. Liberals can basically say and do anything they want to including threatening harm to people, attacking people physically, assassinating their character, spreading lies and innuendos, lying under oath, and committing crimes.

In the political arena, if you know the right people it is astounding what you can get away with. It is likely that even though Peter Strzok was fired, that will be the most serious penalty he will have to pay – despite having been one of the primary architects of letting Hillary go free and setting in motion the attacks on Donald Trump. I could write a book on what Hillary and Bill Clinton have gotten away with. Remember – liberal privilege.

A liberal can also make outrageously stupid comments – and still remain the darling of the Democratic Party. I am of course referring to the empty-headed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cortez said: unemployment is low “because everyone has two jobs” and ICE is “required to fill 34,000 beds with detainees every single night.” She also claimed a recent study found Medicare-for-all would cut health expenditures

I ask you – who in their right mind would vote for this woman? Can anyone actually be that stupid???

If you are a Conservative or express any conservative values, the rules are vastly different, you are held to a completely different standard. As a conservative, your opinion is automatically null and void. If you dare to fight back, you are immediately trashed in the media. Speaking out about your conservative beliefs not to mention fighting back against the liberal nonsense gets you banned on social media.

Tim Allen had a very successful show called Last Man Standing, ABC canceled it because Tim Allen is an outspoken conservative, a serious taboo in Hollywood. Roseanne Barr made an admittedly unwise tweet, just one, and ABC canceled her very popular show. Yet ABC is ok with Keith Olbermann’s (ESPN star) extremely vulgar tweets about Trump. As well, the Disney Channel (parent company of ABC) features Andi Mack, a show about a teenager exploring his homosexual identity.

They came for Alex Jones and I said nothing because I did not really care for Alex Jones Info Wars.

They shut down Natural News social media sites and I said nothing because I did not have time

They shut down Fellowship of the Minds and I said nothing because I did not want to get involved

Then they shut down The Olive Branch Report, and there were no more conservative voices left to speak in my defense.

Wake up and speak up America! After they come for those of us who write and speak on conservative issues – defending America’s freedoms – they will come for the rest of you.

~~~

Since 2013, Christian news magazine The Olive Branch Report has featured the insightful writing and reporting of Greg Holt. His writing has been featured on American Prophet, American Clarion, Eagle Rising, Capitol Hill Outsider, Sons of Liberty Media, Rev. Austin Miles, and others. Greg is also the Publisher and Editor of Inspirational Christian Blogs.

Subscribe to my daily newsletter, and join hundreds of daily readers and receive news and relevant commentary

Follow The Olive on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Social Cross and Gab