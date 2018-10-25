“Words Matter”! NY Times Publishes Trump Assassination Porn

We were lectured to all day Wednesday about so-called right-wing rhetoric and President Trump was blamed for the mad bomber sending some kind of bombs to Democrat leaders, most of whom no longer hold office. Hillary Clinton, Andrew Cuomo, Bill De Blasio, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and others ripped the President and falsely claimed the President calls for violence.

It’s not only the President who is guilty, it’s everyone who works for him and all of his followers too.

The left suddenly cares about civility. It’s a miracle! Only last week, they were calling for incivility, kicking conservatives, and getting in their faces.

ASSASSINATION PORN AT THE NY TIMES

One day after the first bomb showed up, the NY Times published a grotesque Trump assassination story.

The Times had asked five best-selling thriller authors to write fictional endings to the Trump-Russia story. One was almost neutral, three ended in impeachment and one ended in his assassination. All the stories are vile. Any would have worked for the evil Times.

The evil NY Times selected the one ending in his murder. The author threw in a traitorous Secret Service agent for good measure.

Jeff Zucker of CNN lambasted Trump Thursday, saying, “words matter” but perhaps it doesn’t apply to the left.

Thriller author Zoe Sharp wrote the 600-word short story, “How It Ends”. It’s about a Russian plot to assassinate Donald Trump, a botched plan that is fulfilled with a vile “twist” that involves a member of the president’s own Secret Service detail. Here’s an excerpt:

The Russian landed at Dulles after 48 hours of traveling. Of necessity, he came from Moscow by a circuitous route. A long way with a very specific task. There would be no return flight…

Around 11 p.m., his contact arrived. The man had been in deep cover for decades. In his briefcase was a bottle of Stolichnaya and a 9-millimeter Makarov semiautomatic pistol…

The Russian waited until they were a few steps past before he drew the gun. He sighted on the center of the president’s back, and squeezed the trigger.

The Makarov misfired.

The Secret Service agent at the president’s shoulder heard the click, spun into a crouch. He registered the scene instantly, drawing his own weapon with razor-edge reflexes.

The Russian tasted failure. He closed his eyes and waited to pay the cost.

It did not come.

The twist in the story comes here as the Secret Service agent hands the Russian his gun so he can kill the President.

He opened his eyes. The Secret Service agent stood before him, presenting his Glock, butt first.

“Here,” the agent said politely. “Use mine. …”

Really lousy timing on the part of the NY Times.

Why would the NY Times post something like this? We know it’s a free country and people can write whatever they want, but how is this a good idea with a nutjob sending bombs hither and yon? Don’t forget the White House received white powder a few weeks ago and people are constantly threatening to kill him.

Democrats will be even more unhinged when the Mueller report is published. Politico recently suggested Trump’s critics should be forewarned in that there will be no there there. The hate mongering left will dream on of assassination no doubt.