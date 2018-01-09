World’s Most Powerful Search Engine Openly Censors on Subjective Standards

Google, the most powerful search engine in the world, is displaying fact checks in its results that clearly target websites not meeting their subjective guidelines, namely, those on the right. They base a lot of their targeting on any complaint they might get from anyone and their fact-checkers are left-wing.

Various liberal and leftist sites are often not reviewed. Left-wing sites often have an option to ‘recommend’ which a right-wing site does not.

At times the fact checkers even claim sites made allegations they never made.

Google has a sidebar with a description of what they think the website is about and it includes reviewed claims.

The descriptions are far more favorable to the left-wing. For example:

If you google Vox, they fail to mention they are far-left or even left at all – they’re just ‘media news and opinion’. If you google my site, they will tell you what I talk about is: ‘Antifa, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Robert Mueller, and CNN’.

The hard-left hate speech at Daily Kos is described as: ‘Daily Kos is a group blog and internet forum focused on liberal American politics’.

When you google Soros’s Mother Jones, you see their description of themselves as ‘smart, fearless journalism’.

There is no fact-check for Salon and Google describes the hard-left publication as “American news and opinion”.

There is no fact-check for Salon, at least not yet.

Huffington Post, which is also far-left, is described as liberal.

Slate is hard-left and is described as liberal.

Vice is just described as ‘arts, culture, and news reporting’.

If you look at reviewed claims on the sidebar and want to comment on them, there is a feedback option, but you won’t find many reviewed claims for liberal/leftist websites.

To see what the sidebar looks like, take this one for Frontpage Magazine, a conservative website:

You can click on ‘feedback’ and get a drop down menu which allows you to make a legal request to remove the site or an article. They are inviting lawsuits to scare off right-wing bloggers.

It’s clearly censorship. Google will tell you what you are allowed to post or not. They are the arbiters of what is fact.

In the address bar, it also has a message that allows you to report the site for various “inappropriate predictions”. Some sites, like the hateful lunatic website Daily Kos, funded by George Soros, gets a line that allows people to recommend it:

Every single article on this website that received a claim was one that had wide appeal.

You see the problem is, from our perspective, Google doesn’t believe there is a far-left, but they do believe anything right-wing is worthy of special targeting. They don’t believe in a right-wing opinion, only left wing are allowed opinions. Conservatives are ‘right-wing biased’ and the left are ‘news and opinion’.

