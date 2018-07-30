Worst Candidate Running for Office Mark Roberts Calls First Lady a #HoeBag

Mark Roberts is a nobody running as an Independent for Congress in Oregon’s 2nd congressional district. What makes him noteworthy is he might be the worst person running for office.

Charlie Kirk who runs Turning Point USA tweeted, “There are only five staffers dedicated to Melania Trump vs. forty-four staffers who served Michelle Obama.”

In response, the revolting [leftist] House candidate tweeted that Melania Trump is a “#hoe bag”, with the suggestive comment, “Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #think dirty”.

Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty #hoebag — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) July 30, 2018

What is wrong with this man?

The good news is most responses were very negative. It should give us hope. Also, another bit of hope is he won’t win. He hasn’t a prayer, but won’t be shocked since he has a history of failure as he goes from career to career.