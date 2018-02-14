The Worst Russian Threat Is Not to Our Elections: Obama’s Poison Russian Pill

In an article titled “Obama Appointed Islamic Society Official To Approve Russian Uranium Sale and Gulftainer Port Deal,” Mary Fanning and Alan Jones describe the saga of Obama appointee Aimen Nabi Mir. He had no relevant experience, but Obama inexplicably put him in charge of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which oversees foreign entities’ investments in the U.S. that may have national security implications.

The authors report that Mir is “the son of a Pakistani immigrant from Kashmir with family connections to the Pakistani intelligence service and the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood,” specifically the Islamic Society of North America, which was “named an unindicted co-conspirator” in the Holy Land trial. They further report that Mir’s father, “Kashmir-born physician Dr. Ghulam Nabi Mir, [is] an ISNA Founders Committee member and that Aimen Mir himself “is a former two-time president of the youth wing of ISNA.”

The article reveals that during Aimen Mir’s term as CFIUS Staff Chairperson from 2009 until 2014, CFIUS cleared both Uranium One and the leasing of the Port Canaveral cargo container terminal to a company owned in part by the family of Sadaam’s onetime nuclear WMD mastermind, Dr. Jafar Dhia Jafar. His “family [has] a long-term relationship with Russia and the KGB/SVR and GRU intelligence services revolving around nuclear, chemical, and biological WMD,” the authors reveal in their comprehensive report, Perfect Storm, on page 1.

Curiously, Mir—who still works for the govt.—previously worked at the same law firm where Robert Mueller was a partner until the latter became the special counsel. Mir was an immigration lawyer specializing in helping Middle Easterners come to the USA.

Also curious is how James Clapper shut down CFIUS’s security division before the 2014 approval of the lease, and the Treasury Dept. refused to do a required security check on the lessor. [See Perfect Storm, page 12]

Fanning and Jones write that Mir played “a key role” in both Uranium One and “in the Treasury Department’s refusal to investigate the UAE’s Gulftainer 35-year cargo container terminal lease at Port Canaveral, a critical military infrastructure facility for U.S. naval and space operations. Both decisions severely damaged United States national security.”

In a second article titled “Port Canaveral’s Gulftainer in Joint Venture with Russian Club-K Container Missile Exporter,” Mary Fanning and Alan Jones tell why the Gulftainer deal, spawned during Aimen Mir’s term at CFIUS, is an existential threat to our national security.

The Club-K potential nightmare

This piece focuses on the Russian-made Club-K system, making this key point: The Club-K Container System, made by Russian Technologies (Rostec), is “housed in standard marine containers,'” But unlike standard marine containers, Club-K containers contain 4 cruise missiles, or alternatively 4 missiles tipped with miniature nuclear warheads. “Dr. Jafar reportedly developed an Iraqi miniaturized nuclear weapon, the so-called ‘Beach Ball,’ writes Ms. Fanning.

The article supplies this video of the Club-K in action:

It may interest the reader that this system has been sold to Iran. It can be carried on an innocuous-looking freighter, but it’s capable of sinking an aircraft carrier, according to Reuters. However, the most dire threat need not come from outside the U.S.

Ms. Fanning reveals that Rostec is in a joint venture with Gulftainer, which as noted above, was gifted with an unvetted 35-year lease of Port Canaveral’s cargo container terminal, under the Obama administration, “in a secretly-negotiated deal code-named ‘Project Pelican.’”

“Rostec exports Russia’s Trojan Horse Club-K container cruise missile weapons system. The joint venture is called Gulftainer Russian Technologies.”

Port Canaveral is “a critical military infrastructure facility for U.S. naval and space operations.” It’s near four military bases, including “the Navy’s East Coast ballistic missile submarine base and two U.S. Air Force Space Command bases, plus NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, wrote the author in her detailed paper, giving FULL DETAILS. It can be read here: Here is a video intro to the paper:

She added, “Port Canaveral and its container facilities are connected directly to rail and road lines that provide ready transportation access to the entire country,” and the CLUB-K container “looks identical to standard ISO intermodal commercial cargo shipping containers.”

What’s an intermodal container? It’s a large, standardized shipping container, designed and built for intermodal freight transport, meaning these containers can be used across different modes of transport – from ship to rail to truck – without unloading and reloading their cargo.

So, CLUB-K containers could be planted anywhere in the country. Their lethal contents can be launched by a satellite signal, reports Ms. Fanning. Thus, a nuclear attack against us could be mounted from multiple points within America. [See Perfect Storm, page 8.]