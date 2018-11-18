Worth Reading About Claims GA Election Was Stolen

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp is being accused of corrupting the election. Democrats are trying to call it illegitimate.

Sore loser Stacey Abrams made a point of it at her non-concession concession speech. She is trying to make it about voter suppression.

Hillary Clinton and Sherrod Brown, without a scintilla of evidence, said if Abrams loses, the election was stolen.

If Abrams does file suit, she will look foolish. The election is legitimate. AG Conservative is a Twitter user who analyzes false reports. He took this on and nailed it.

If no one else is going to respond to this, I guess I will have to. This list is intentionally misleading to give readers who don’t know the facts a false impression and thus undermine a legitimate election. Thread with the truth about each of these accusations: https://t.co/uwyTMeCp96 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 17, 2018

1.The “1.5 million purged” is the total number of voters that have been removed from the rolls since 2012. Many have been removed because they moved, committed felonies, died etc. The overwhelming majority of the rest were removed because of Georgia’s “Use it or lose it” law.

This law was passed in 1997 by A Dem legislature and a Dem Governor in Georgia. Similar laws have been upheld by SCOTUS. It requires the rolls to be updated by removing voters that have not voted for some time and do not respond to contact from the state.

Worth noting that the reason there was a large spike in 2017 was that the legally required maintenance was not done in 2015. 3 state officials oversee this effort to prevent major errors. None of them are Brian Kemp.

2. “53K registrations on hold” These registrations were labeled pending, but that occurred because there was some discrepancy between their registration and their files. All of these voters could still vote w/ normal ballots as long as they provided ID at the polling place.

3. 4.5 Hour lines. Yes, there were long lines at some polling locations. That happens on election day. GA does have early voting options. Local officials manage those place and it has little to do with the Secretary of State.

4. “214 polling places closed” This is the total number of polling places closed across the state since 2012. Those places were consolidated with other locations to save money. Those decisions were made by local County officials to save money, and have 0 to do with Kemp.

5.“Dems falsely accused of cyber crimes” This one probably has the most basis for controversy, but the investigation is still pending. Dems hired cybersecurity experts to test a voter info page after a report from a voter about vulnerabilities. This raised red flags.

I don’t think Kemp’s office handled the allegation in #5 well, especially given how close they were to the election, but almost all of the other examples were legitimate activities that had little to do with Kemp. Creation of a myth to suggest otherwise undermines our elections.

To conclude: There is a high burden to justify claiming an election was stolen. Dems, included elected officials, have not met that burden and should be condemned for saying so without evidence. Stacey Abrams lost a legitimate election. Period.