Wounded Navy SEAL Mocked by NBC/SNL Gives a Classy Response

Texas congressional candidate Daniel Crenshaw responded to the dirtbag Peter Davidson who mocked him over his war injury on SNL last night. We reported that earlier. It was repugnant and so typical of the left. They care about no one and respect no one. All they do is hate and attack. These same people claim they want civility and then blame conservatives for stirring up the hate. And NBC is oh so politically correct. It just shows them for the frauds they are.

Mr. Crenshaw had the perfect response.

The former Navy SEAL responded perfectly. The Lt. Commander said: Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.

The responses on social media were swift. NBC and the idiot Davidson need to apologize. It’s not likely they will. This is what the left wants to do.

Dan Crenshaw served 10 years as a Navy SEAL. He received two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor. NBC owes him an apology, we owe him our support on Tuesday: https://t.co/F2amnCGoQB https://t.co/beLGi67UVr — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 4, 2018

NEW: NRCC Statement on SNL’s Pete Davidson Mocking War Hero Dan Crenshaw https://t.co/qb9Oj0WjV1 pic.twitter.com/SnR54KZiq1 — NRCC (@NRCC) November 4, 2018

Even CNN blasts NBC’s SNL for mocking wounded veteran & GOP candidate Dan Crenshaw. pic.twitter.com/YVMeCdg6AJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 4, 2018

Remember when political comedy was funny and people like Pete Davidson and Saturday Night Live didn’t have to resort to making fun of someone who lost their eye literally fighting terrorists? https://t.co/egVKx12Au5 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 4, 2018

This one is very sad. The man’s nephew was with Dan that day and was killed in action a few months later, defending the scumbag’s right to say things like that.

My nephew was with Dan that day… I won’t call attention to this “comedian”, rather look up Dan’s story https://t.co/NWGvO7imv0. He deserves the attention and respect. My nephew was KIA a few months later on 08/16/12 SO2 Navy SEAL David J Warsen – #LLTB — Eric Jansen (@uofmfootballfan) November 4, 2018

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.” – SNL’s Pete Davidson mocking GOP candidate Dan Crenshaw for wearing an eye patch after losing his eye in combat. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 4, 2018

The unhinged Left has respect for no one, including our nations war heroes. Utterly shameful that @nbcsnl is mocking Republican Congressional candidate and Navy Seal veteran @DanCrenshawTX for his sacrifice in the line of duty.https://t.co/D3Snni9BZC — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) November 4, 2018

