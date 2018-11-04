Wounded Navy SEAL Mocked by NBC/SNL Gives a Classy Response

Texas congressional candidate Daniel Crenshaw responded to the dirtbag Peter Davidson who mocked him over his war injury on SNL last night. We reported that earlier. It was repugnant and so typical of the left. They care about no one and respect no one. All they do is hate and attack. These same people claim they want civility and then blame conservatives for stirring up the hate. And NBC is oh so politically correct. It just shows them for the frauds they are.

Mr. Crenshaw had the perfect response.

The former Navy SEAL responded perfectly. The Lt. Commander said: Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.

The responses on social media were swift. NBC and the idiot Davidson need to apologize. It’s not likely they will. This is what the left wants to do.

This one is very sad. The man’s nephew was with Dan that day and was killed in action a few months later, defending the scumbag’s right to say things like that.

THIS IS WHAT THE CREEP SAID

