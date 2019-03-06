WOW! 76K Caught at the Border in February, 268K Caught This Year

The new CBP numbers show there is a full-scale invasion at our border. There were 268,000 apprehensions so far this fiscal year (that is a 97% increase from the same time last year). There were 76,000 apprehensions and inadmissible arrivals in February (that’s a 31% increase over January and the highest for a February in twelve years).

This doesn’t include all those visa overstays.

Those are only the ones we catch. There are many more we don’t catch.

The monthly number shot up from 58,000 who were arrested and turned away at ports in January. The monthly rate has slowly crept up from 17,000 during President Trump’s third month in office in 2017.

Homeland Security expects this spike to continue. The foreigners know that if they come with children, they will get in, so there is no reason to expect illegal immigration will slow down.

We are basically partnering with cartels who torment the foreigners coming into the country illegally.

THE TORTURE OF UNDOCUMENTED WOMEN

In an article titled,‘You Have to Pay With Your Body’: The Hidden Nightmare of Sexual Violence on the Border,” The New York Times reports on violent crime on the border.

From the NYT’s article:

President Trump has used the threat faced by migrant women to make his case for a border wall. “One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek up through Mexico,” he said in January— an estimate that appears to have originated from some limited surveys, one of them by Doctors Without Borders, of women traveling through Mexico.

For weeks in that locked room, the men she had paid to get her safely to the United States drugged her with pills and cocaine, refusing to let her out even to bathe. “I think that since they put me in that room, they killed me,” she said. “They raped us so many times they didn’t see us as human beings anymore.”

On America’s southern border, migrant women and girls are the victims of sexual assaults that most often go unreported, uninvestigated and unprosecuted. Even as women around the world are speaking out against sexual misconduct, migrant women on the border live in the shadows of the #MeToo movement.

The stories are many, and yet all too similar. Undocumented women making their way into American border towns have been beaten for disobeying smugglers, impregnated by strangers, coerced into prostitution, shackled to beds and trees and — in at least a handful of cases — bound with duct tape, rope or handcuffs.

The article continued through horror story after horror story.

There is a crisis on the border.

It’s a health crisis on top of everything else.

Last September, Honduras declared an emergency over mumps, which means they likely have measles too. Then the caravans came and CBP reported two hundred cases among the people we caught. Why does no one in Congress care? The Senate is about to vote for the Democrat bill to stop the President from declaring a national emergency on the border.

Watch: