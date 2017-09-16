WOW! Check Out the Much Ballyhooed March on Washington to Depose Trump

The March on Washington to confront white supremacy and depose Trump and Pence was funded by various leftist organizations as listed below. It ended in abject failure. Evidence of the march — websites, Facebook and Twitter pages have been erased or moved to a different URL, to break the links no doubt.

It looks like only one of the original marchers arrived in D.C. and she probably hitched a ride. Others joined them to welcome them when they arrived, but, again, they didn’t march. The proof is in their videos. Except for one, a Ms. Pinto, there were different people in DC than those who started out in Charlottesville.

We guess Soros couldn’t pay them enough or forgot to pay them as he is wont to do.

They stopped reporting how many were marching as the marchers dropped off. They were losing them like flies.

We had followed them for several days until they disappeared so we wondered what happened to them. Someone in a car picked them up? Took a bus?

Warming up for tent raising tonight at 8:30! ⛺️⛺️⛺️#confrontwhitesupremacy #impeachmentsquare @roguephotonyc A post shared by cville2 DC (@cville2dc) on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

They claim to be in DC to “make their presence known” but no one gave a hoot.

Trump may not condemn white supremacy, but we sure do. Join us tomorrow at 1:30 at Impeachment Square #confrontwhitesupremacy A post shared by cville2 DC (@cville2dc) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

The march from Charlottesville began on August 28th and ended September 6th in D.C.

“The March to Confront White Supremacy” included ‘partners’ such as Working Families, Color of Change, Action Group Network, Democracy Spring, Resist Here, A Million Hoodies, Women’s March, AFL-CIO, and others of the fringe and hardcore left [this link no longer works]. The partners listed on the website – http://www.cville2dc.us – have been removed.

Once in D.C., they were to launch daily “nonviolent” demonstrations, with the stated goal of demanding the removal of President Trump.

It’s an anti-white march. There aren’t very many actual Nazis or KKK, therefore the left has to portray anyone who votes Republican as a Nazi or KKK. The goal of these Democrats is to make everyone who voted for Trump into a white supremacist.

This is what the communist Resistance groups promised and they won’t let up for the entire time Donald Trump is in office. The marchers wrote on their website:

“This is the time to confront white supremacy in our government and throughout our history. We demand that President Trump to be removed from office for allying himself with this ideology of hate and we demand an agenda that repairs the damage it’s done to our country and its people,” the website for the march reads.

“This will be a sustained civil disobedience campaign, so bring what you need to stay,” they added.

We can never turn back the horrors of slavery or the wrongs of Jim Crow and segregation but the answer isn’t to have communists stir up anger towards whites to destroy Republicans. Tearing down history and our heritage will destroy all of us. Charlottesville isn’t Mobile 1960.

Social media is portraying this as 1963. There is a lot of dangerous rhetoric on social media and the Internet in general.

Please link to where Trump is attacking what #MLK stood for? Frankly, this is dangerous political rhetoric#marchonwashington #Ihaveadream https://t.co/7FgQMb4uBA — schotts (@schotts) August 28, 2017

Liberals use Rev. Martin Luther King Jr’s name & prop up #MarchOnWashington but they never accepted what he said in their hearts #RealTalk — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) August 28, 2017