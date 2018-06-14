WOW! Hillary Actually Said This in a Tweet

Hillary Clinton used a personal email server although it is against all government regulations. She endangered national security to keep her emails from the public eye. The Inspector General’s report released today confirmed that her emails were accessed by foreign actors.

The failed presidential candidate also destroyed tens of thousands of emails and had the hard drives Bleach bitted and hammered into oblivion.

She even left her smartphone on a bed in a hotel in China. Let’s not forget how her maid downloaded data from her server or how she gave her lawyer her top-secret emails and documents. Finally, who can forget how Huma Abedin downloaded secret data to her husband’s, pervert Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Our national security data was right next to his porn.

With all of that and there is more, of course, she actually tweeted this:

She should be embarrassed but nothing seems to shame this woman.