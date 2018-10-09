WOW! Hillary Calls for End of Civility to Incite the Mob

“The people who were trying to make this world worse are not taking the day off. Why should I?” ~ Bob Marley

During her Tuesday morning interview with Christiane Amanpour, Hillary Clinton said her party can’t be civil with Republicans until they win back Congress. She’s actually encouraging the horrendous behavior we have seen from the left. It is very irresponsible.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” Clinton said in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”

Hillary Clinton: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for” https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018

She’s encouraging the screamers and the harassers we saw during the hearings, the allegations without evidence, and the violence and threats against congressmen and Justice Kavanaugh.

The failed presidential candidate hopes to abandon the presumption of innocence and the Electoral College.

Republicans behaved properly and elegantly during the confirmation process. That wasn’t the case with the left.

HILLARY IS CALLING FOR MORE OF THIS UNTIL NOVEMBER

Hundreds arrested during anti-Kavanaugh protests in Washington https://t.co/tfFGR6sPiT pic.twitter.com/TLY2yal6lT — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 7, 2018

This is who @TheDemocrats are now👇 Constant protests, disrupting people’s lives, and physical threats if they refuse Mob Rule. #VoteGOPpic.twitter.com/0wtLCfVQye — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) October 8, 2018

Liberal declares: “Do you think I care? I’ve LOST MY MIND!” This is what @TheDemocrats have radicalized to destruction and violence against fellow citizens. BTW, there is still no condemnation by the @DNC.

pic.twitter.com/AkfcqjKzKE — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) October 7, 2018