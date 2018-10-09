WOW! Hillary’s Ready to Defend Sexual Allegations Against Bill

Hillary and Bill Clinton are about to hit the road campaigning and she is ready for questions about Bill!

During a CNN interview with Christiane Amanpour, Hillary was asked whether she was prepared to answer questions about her husband’s impeachment, the sexual allegations, and his investigation compared to Kavanaugh’s and Trump’s.

In her usual snide manner, she said, “There’s a very significant difference, and that is the intense, long-lasting, partisan investigation that was conducted in the ’90s,” Clinton said. “If the Republicans, starting with President Trump on down, want a comparison, they should welcome such an investigation themselves.”

The truth is that in the 1990s, she called the women accusers bimbos and said her husband was the victim of a “right-wing conspiracy.”

Brett Kavanaugh’s victims had no evidence, but Bill’s DID! For that matter, Trump’s accusers don’t have evidence and he has never been accused of raping anyone as Bill has.

THE BIMBO ERUPTIONS

Hillary was the brain behind the “Bimbo Eruptions“, which was a tagging of Bill’s victims as bimbos to discredit them. Several alleged rape and Paula Jones won a settlement in court.

Bill Clinton admitted he lied about his affair with Monica Lewinsky when she pulled out the blue dress. He also lied about Paula Jones and had to admit that.

The Clintons denied Gennifer Flowers had a 12-year affair with Bill Clinton but Gennifer Flowers released tapes of phone calls with Bill Clinton to back up her claim.

There are 17 claims of sexual allegations against Bill.

The New York Times posted a story out about Hillary’s methods for dealing with Bill’s scandalous behavior with women.

For example, Mrs. Clinton was questioning campaign aides by phone and vowing to fight back on behalf of her husband, the New York Times reported.

“Who’s tracking down all the research on Gennifer?” she asked, according to a journalist traveling with her at the time.

Privately, the Times said she joined the campaign’s aggressive strategy of counterattack against the Bill women, making them targets of digging and discrediting. The campaign even hired a private investigator whose mission was to impugn Ms. Flowers’s “character and veracity until she is destroyed beyond all recognition.”

This pattern, they reported, was “repeated with other women”, and “disparaging accounts from ex-boyfriends, employers and others” were dug up and sent to the media.