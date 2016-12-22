WOW! Liberal Narrative That Trump Is Anti-Semitic Isn’t Going to Fly with His Latest Demand

Look what Donald Trump just did. Trump has called on Obama to veto the UN resolution on Israeli settlements.

President-elect Donald Trump is calling on President Barack Obama’s administration to veto a U.N. resolution that denounces Israeli settlements, backing the Israeli government and weighing in on a highly sensitive topic weeks before he takes office, Politico reported..

The resolution is being floated by Egypt. Trump is on Twitter, Facebook and email to make his voice heard.

“As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations,” Trump said in his emailed statement. “This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.”

Trump’s statement came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter in the middle of the night in Israel to urge the United States to veto the measure.

“I hope the US won’t abandon this policy; I hope it will abide by the principles set by President Obama himself in his speech in the UN in 2011: That peace will come not through UN resolutions, but only through direct negotiations between the parties,” he said. “And that’s why this proposed resolution is bad. It’s bad for Israel; it’s bad for the United States; and it’s bad for peace.”

House Speaker Ryan backed up Trump and Netanyahu in a statement.

‘These stunts at the UN serve only one purpose—to defame and delegitimize the democratic State of Israel,” he said. “This resolution will undermine peace and mutual cooperation by pushing the parties further away from direct negotiations. The administration should veto it.”