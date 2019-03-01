WOW! Michelle Malkin Unchained & Explosive at CPAC, NOT BORING!

Michelle Malkin’s speech at CPAC is a speech all Americans should listen to themselves. We promise you, it’s not boring. The left is damning her for daring to condemn the “ghost of John McCain,” but these are the same people who damn the ghost of Ronald Reagan and other Conservative heroes.

Michelle Malkin called herself a “proud, un-hyphenated, unapologetic, fully assimilated American,” and went on to target the topic of illegal immigration. She blasted Republicans and “the ghost of John McCain” for not combating the problems that have plagued the nation.

She railed against the “reckless, feckless liberal news media has finally, finally self-immolated,” and went on to speak about what she said was “the most important issue” facing America: immigration.

SHE’S NO GRIFTER

“I have been accused of being a ‘grifter,’ but it’s the GOP sellouts, not just the radical open borders left, that’s in bed with immigration saboteurs,” she said Friday while citing visa overstay problems and other issues in which she said, “both parties are to blame.”

“Like the ones who hijacked the tea party movement to shill for amnesty. Those are the real grifters. Cashing in and practicing deceit at the expense of their base and at the expense of our country,”

“E-verify has been stalled. Sanctuary cities have metastasized, and both parties are to blame,” she continued.

“And yes, I’m looking at you, retired Paul Ryan. And yes, I’m looking at you, Mitch McConnell! And yes, I’m looking at you, Bush family!” she exclaimed.

“And yes, I’m looking at you, the ghost of John McCain!” she added after a pause, and as she pointed upward. Her explosive nearly-20-minute speech was met with a standing ovation from the audience in a room sadly not filled to capacity. The left has been apoplectic all day, but people who have been following the lessons on hating America being taught in our schools, the slow erosion of assimilation, and the demonization of all that was good about the USA, know she’s right.

Malkin called the massive illegal immigration by its name — it’s an invasion. She spoke of American sovereignty, and of freedom, and condemned the appearance of open border Communist Van Jones at CPAC pushing open borders.

You won’t be bored by her speech and it gets more intense and courageous as it goes on.

This is well worth your 20 minutes: