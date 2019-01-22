WOW! New Statement from Covington Diocese Is STUNNING!

The Catholic dioceses of Covington left their website down since the event in D.C. and for part of Tuesday, but they’re back, and it’s not good. The Diocese is headed by Bishop Roger Joseph Foys. The parents want him to apologize, but that’s not happening.

The diocese issued a statement on the website about the Covington boys. They first explained that they were concerned about a planned protest [a handful of nutty people showed]. And “Due to threats and violence and the possibility of large crowds,” they closed three of their schools.

In other words, the schools were closed because of hate and threats of violence unfairly hurled at innocent boys and their families. The boys not only did nothing wrong, but they were also and still are being threatened.

THE NEW UNBELIEVABLE STATEMENT

They also further weighed in on the controversy for a second time. They did not apologize for rushing to judgment and causing these boys and their families more harm, instead, they said they will investigate and determine possible “corrective actions.” The paragraphs in question:

Concerning the incident in Washington, D.C., between Covington Catholic students, Elder Nathan Phillips and Black Hebrew Israelites the independent, third-party investigation is planned to begin this week. This is a very serious matter that has already permanently altered the lives of many people. It is important for us to gather the facts that will allow us to determine what corrective actions, if any, are appropriate.

We pray that we may come to the truth and that this unfortunate situation may be resolved peacefully and amicably and ask others to join us in this prayer.

We will have no further statements until the investigation is complete.

WHAT??? That’s so wrong! They should have done this at the beginning instead of lining up on the side of the leftists. But not now! We all know they are innocent.

They say they are going to gather facts. Really? These are the same people who came out immediately to condemn the boys, without any input from the actual victims — the boys. After they put out a very harsh statement with no investigation, they now need several MORE days to gather facts and, perhaps, mandate “corrective actions?”

Lifesite News explains the first egregious actions by the diocese:

On January 19, Bishop Foys issued a joint letter of condemnation with Covington Catholic High School of students targeted by both adult members of a racist sect and by activist Nathan Phillips.

“We condemn the actions of the Covington Catholic High School students towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general, Jan. 18, after the March for Life, in Washington, D.C.,” the January 19 statement read.

“We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Phillips. This behavior is opposed to the Church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person.”

The bishop and school administration said the matter was “being investigated.” They added that they would “take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion.

Wow. There’s no apology and no retraction of their original statement, only a call for an independent investigation that will aid them in determining if any corrective actions are appropriate.

WTH?

The diocese should be apologizing for their rush to judgment and asking for forgiveness. Let’s hope they soon come to that conclusion. The unfairness of this is stunning.

The fact that they are still investigating and considering “corrective actions” means the original condemnation still stands.

The kids did NOTHING wrong. Others who condemned them are gradually apologizing. Why can’t the diocese?

Why don’t they investigate their other serious issues instead of boys who acted appropriately, especially the brave, smiling boy, Nick Sandmann?

HERE’S SOME HONESTY FROM WHOOPI AND BEHAR

RESPECTFULLY OFFER YOUR COMMENTS IF YOU LIKE

Bishop Roger Joseph Foy

Diocese of Covington

1125 Madison Avenue

Covington, Kentucky 41011

Ph: (859) 392-1500

Email: rfoys@covdio.org

Use online contact form here.